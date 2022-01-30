In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, the second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women

The Congress on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month.

Of these 61 candidates, 24 are women. In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, the second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women, India Today said.

As per ANI, the party has thus far announced its candidates on 316 seats out of which 127 seats are given to women candidates, which falls in line with the party's commitment of giving 40 per cent seats to the women candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to a report by ANI, Nida Khan, the daughter-law of Congress leader Maulana Taqueer Raza Khan joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Khan, along with several leaders from Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Paty (BSP), and Congress joined the party on Sunday. The joinees include leaders like former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SP leader Shivcharan Prajapati and BSP leader Gangaram Ambedkar.

This comes as a huge blow for these respective parties ahead of the state assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in February and March this year, ANI said.

Nida Khan said while talking to ANI, "I have joined BJP because it brought Triple Talaq law and worked for empowerment of women of all religions."

She also asserted that BJP will form the government after the polls and the Muslim community will also vote openly for the party.

Notably, Nida Khan had earlier questioned her father-in-law, Taqueer Raza Khan, saying that he is the "one who could not fight for his own family" but is now talking about women's rights, ANI said.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Nida Khan had said, "My father-in-law (Tauqeer Raza Khan) is talking about women's rights only because he considers Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his sister. I believe that a girl can fight for her rights herself. However, let me tell you that he never endorsed or talked about women's rights in our family."

"Recently, in an interview to a news channel, he said that he supports the rights of women in his family. I do not believe this. He is just saying this as his new political gimmick. He never supported us after we complained about the triple talaq matter. He always issues fatwas against women without any evidence or moral grounds. He is the one who never fights for his own family," added Nida Khan.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Additionally, hitting back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brijmohan Agrawal over his "following PM Modi's footsteps" remark, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the Congress and BJP are like two sides of a river adding that Congress is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideas whereas "BJP follows Savarkar and Godse's ideology of violence and conspiracy".

"I and Modiji are like two sides of a river. Congress's ideology is inspired by Gandhi, it is about brotherhood, truth and non-violence. While Modiji's ideology is that of Savarkar and Godse, which is about violence, conspiracy and has no respect for disagreements. Congress and BJP are like two sides of a river," said Baghel while speaking to ANI today.

Following Baghel's announcement of the construction of an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Raipur, Agrawal had on Saturday said that Baghel is following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a veiled attack at the BJP-led Central government, Baghel further said that the ones who have nothing to do with the ideas of sacrifice and martyrdom cannot understand the meaning of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', ANI reported.

As per ANI's report, Baghel also said that Congress will bring back the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh. His comments come after he announced on Saturday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone for 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Raipur.

"Those who have nothing to do with the idea of sacrifice and Martyrdom cannot understand the meaning of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti. Congress will bring the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti back in Chhattisgarh dedicated to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation," said the Chhattisgarh chief minister, ANI said.

Earlier on Saturday, Baghel announced that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday.

According to an official statement, Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed in the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces, Mana, Raipur. The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will continue to be lit in honour of the martyrs.

He will perform 'bhoomi poojan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for the memorial on 3 February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.