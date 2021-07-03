UP Panchayat Election 2021: BJP claims party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats; Modi, Shah laud Yogi's leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 'win' of BJP-backed candidates was people's blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that saffron-party backed candidates won 67 of the 75 District Panchayat Chief elections held in the state.

"The BJP+ (BJP and its allies) has won 67 out of 75 seats of zila panchayat chairpersons. For these unprecedented results, I thank the people of the state and hardworking party workers," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The polling for the Zilla Panchayat chairperson seats had begun at 11 am and continued till 3 pm on Saturday.

What are district panchayat elections? The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party symbol but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties. Zila panchayat chiefs are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

On Saturday, the State Election Commission did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates.

Twenty-two candidates win unopposed: Chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have won 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party claimed the Etawah seat.

The districts where zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Modi, Adityanath laud Uttar Pradesh BJP

Lauding the BJP's "glorious win" in zila panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that this was people's blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law.

In a tweet, he credited the policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and tireless efforts of party workers for the win.

"Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh government and BJP's organisation," Modi said.

यूपी जिला पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा की शानदार विजय विकास, जनसेवा और कानून के राज के लिए जनता जनार्दन का दिया हुआ आशीर्वाद है।

इसका श्रेय मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी की नीतियों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के अथक परिश्रम को जाता है। यूपी सरकार और भाजपा संगठन को इसके लिए हार्दिक बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2021

In another tweet, Adityanath congratulated the victorious candidates. "Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates for the post of zila panchayat chairpersons in the three-tier panchayat elections. This victory of yours will give more strength to the panchayati raj system in India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure," he said.

उत्तर प्रदेश में जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव में भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक विजय आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की लोक कल्याणकारी नीतियों का प्रतिफल है। यह उत्तर प्रदेश में स्थापित सुशासन के प्रति जन विश्वास का प्रकटीकरण है। सभी प्रदेशवासियों का धन्यवाद एवं विजय की हार्दिक बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah too congratulated the Uttar Pradesh BJP for the win of party-backed candidates.

Samajwadi Party touches voters feet to seek votes for nephew

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media, in which former Samajwadi Party MP from Chandauli Ramkishun Yadav can be seen falling at the feet of members of a zila panchayat, allegedly to seek votes for his nephew, prompting UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi to take a jibe at his party.

In a Hindi tweet, Tripathi said, "Those (Samajwadi Party) who fled in the past elections were seen falling at the feet of voters and begging for votes. This took place on Friday night."

Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha said Yadav only touched the feet of independent voters.

"Tej Narayan Yadav is the nephew of Ramkishun Yadav. Tej Narayan is supported by the Samajwadi Party for the post of the zila panchayat chairperson," he told PTI.

Why BSP didn't contest polls?

On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had said her party has decided not to contest the zila panchayat chief elections as it wants to channel its energy on strengthening the organisation before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

The BSP president asserted that the people of the state want her party to form the next government.

"Once the BSP forms its government in the state, the majority of the zila panchayat chairperson themselves will join the BSP as they cannot function without power. We have kept this fact in mind and so decided not to contest the election," she had said.

