UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Election Results 2019: 17th Lok Sabha elections full coverage state, party and constituency wise

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 12:17:30 IST
UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Election Results 2019: 17th Lok Sabha elections full coverage state, party and constituency wise

  • 11:36 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Watch: After National Conference's good show in Lok Sabha poll, Farooq Abdullah breaks into a dance at party office 

    The National Conference has won two seats in the Kashmir region and is leading in one, leaving Mehbooba Mufti's PDP stunned as it could not open its account in Kashmir Valley. Following the party's stellar show in bastion, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was seen dancing with party workers in Srinagar. 

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Narendra Modi seeks blessings of Margdarshak Mandal after historic win

    After securing an unassailable lead over the UPA — the closest consolidated opponent NDA had in elections — Narendra Modi visited LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP veteran and founding fathers who are now relegated to the sidelines owing to their advancing age. The Congress had criticised BJP for 'unceremoniously' sidelining the veteran leaders by not giving them a Lok Sabha ticket. Modi had put in an undeclared age bar of 75 within party rank and file to promote new blood in the BJP.  

  • 11:03 (IST)

    How many seats did SP win in UP in 2019? 

    The Samajwadi Party managed to win just five seats of the 37 it contested in Uttar Pradesh, a state that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha. The party had managed to win just five seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections too — its lowest-ever tally — but in theory, its performance may have slightly improved. This is because, the party fielded its candidates on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and only five of them managed to win. This time around, it had entered an alliance with the BSP and RLD and it only fielded candidates in 37 seats of which, five won. 

    The winners include party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and veteran party leader Azam Khan. 

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Over 33,000 voters opted for NOTA in Himachal Pradesh

    Over 33,000 none of the above (NOTA) votes were polled in Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections winning all four seats in the state. 
     
    The saffron party won Mandi, Shimla, Hamirpur and Kangra with record margins of about four lakh votes in each of the constituencies. As many as 33,008 voters chose the NOTA option.In this way, 0.87 per cent voters opted for NOTA out of the total 38,01, 793 votes polled in the state on 19 May, an election official said.

  • 10:49 (IST)

    How much margin did Rahul Gandhi lose Amethi polls with? 

    Rahul Gandhi lost the family bastion Amethi with a margin of 55,20 votes or 11.76 percent. As the news of Irani's victory trickled in, the BJP camp burst into celebration with the supporters chanting slogans and dancing to the beats of thumping drums. 

     
    The BJP workers came out on the streets and hailed the BJP leader whom they credit with ending the rule of one dynasty in this Congress stronghold.
    As the evening descended, the main market in Gauriganj was the epicentre of action where BJP flags were being waved at every corner and enthusiastic supporters moved about distributing ladoos. Around the Manishi Mahila Mahavidyala and Indira Gandhi PG college, jubilant BJP supporters zoomed about on motorcycles, but on the roadside Congress supporters could be seen huddled together, discussing Congress president Rahul Gandhi who conceded defeat.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, more votes polled in favour of NOTA than BJP, JKNPP, few Independents 

    About 8000 voters opted for the none of the above (NOTA) button in elections to the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir which was won by National Conference's Mohammad Akbar Lone. 

     
    In Baramulla constituency of north Kashmir, 7999 voters pressed the NOTA button, an election official said. He said NOTA secured 1.79 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. The NOTA secured more votes than four of the nine candidates who were in the fray in the constituency, including the BJP and JKNPP candidates who polled 1.34 and 0.95 percent polls respectively.  

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP garners close to 50 percent vote share in Uttar Pradesh 

     

  • 10:09 (IST)

    North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Twitter trolls unleash abuse on Swara Bhaskar after candidates backed by Left-leaning actor face poll rout; trend term 'panauti' to mock actor

    Twitter trolls are mocking actor Swara Bhaskar, who campaigned for Left's candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar and AAP's Atishi Marlena. The trolling mob has retweeted the term panauti, (meaning a consistently unlcuky person) to make it trend high on Twitter. Some people even dragged in journalist Barkha Dutt who is often a target of vitriol on social media. 

  • 09:50 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates


    BJP's Jugal Kishore wins Jammu; J T Namgyal bags Ladakh

    BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes on the Jammu seat. The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat defeating Independent candidate and journalist-turned-politician Sajjad Hussain by over 10,000 votes. Rebel Congress candidate spoiled the game for the grand old party and Hussain by so far bagging 29,000 votes. 


    For the NC, 83-year-old Abdullah got 1,06,750 votes and defeated Aga Syed Mohsin of the PDP by 70,050 votes in the Srinagar constituency. This will be Abdullah's fourth term in the Lok Sabha, having been a member in 1980, 2009 and 2017 previously.

    The Congress is set to draw a blank in the state even though the National Conference and the PDP had not fielded candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats in order to consolidate anti-BJP vote.

    In the Baramulla constituency, the most-keenly contested seat in Kashmir region both in terms of candidates and people's participation, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone is leading by over 30,000 votes. 

  • 09:45 (IST)

    North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Anti-BJP alliances fare poorly across north India 

    From the mahagathbandhan in Bihar to the much touted SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress' alliance with NCP in Maharashtra in North-West India, most alliances forged primarily to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power have failed miserably in elections. 

    The Congress-NCP combine, which fought polls on the plank of ousting 'corrupt' Shiv Sena-BJP combine was limited to five out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress won a single seat, while NCP won four. In Uttar Pradesh, the much touted caste-trump-card, the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhn failed to cause substantial damage to the BJP. Both parties together, were restricted to 11 seats while RLD failed to open its account. 

    Likewise, in Bihar the RJD drew a naught, the Congress could win only one seat, smaller parties like HAM did not win even a single seat. 

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Raj Babbar takes onus of Congress' poll rout in UP, offers to resign

    Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar has said he takes the moral responsibility for his party's poor show in state, offering to resign. The Congress hit its lowest point in state when it lost even the Gandhi pocket borough of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. The party is now reduced to a single seat in state, that of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    Atishi and Gautam Gambhir's friendly exchange on Twitter post election 

    After a bitterly fought campaign, the Twitter exchange between Atishi and Gautam Gambhir was refreshingly civil. While the AAP leader congratulated the BJP candidate for his win and offered to be avaialble to help, Gambhir also responded encouragingly saying a worthy opponent's suggestions were always valued

  • 08:43 (IST)

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    In a first, RJD draws blank in Bihar

    In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on 19 May. The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the Congress and others. The party, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.

  • 08:06 (IST)

    Northern States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    New Twitter trend 'Churchgate' mocks Congress for poll drubbing in northern states

     

    The far-fetched links a Twitter trend may have to a topical subject can almost surprise you. The latest object that has piqued the interest of Twitterati is 'Churchgate' station, which was ultimately a harsh joke on Congress' poll drubbing . Apparently someone pointed out that starting in Mumbai, if you travel up north via train, the first Congress MP you will come across is in Punjab, at least 1,600 kilometres from Mumbai. 

     

    Some people did point out that technically the journey from Churchgate will end at Virar if you were to travel up north because no long distance start from the station. But that did not stop the word from trending. 

  • 07:48 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

     

    BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan defeats RLD chief Ajit Singh from Muzaffarnagar 

    BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh.   

  • 07:30 (IST)

    'A new dawn for Amethi': Smriti Irani tweets on morning after win 

    Thanking the people of Amethi for their massive support, Smriti Irani took to Twitter to react to her win. 

  • 07:24 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Gautam Gambhir's 'explosive' tweet post election win is an aggressive display of clever wordplay

    BJP's East Delhi candidate, who fought a pitched battle with AAP's Atishi, took to Twitter after a comfortable win from his seat. Depicting clever wordplay, Gambhir said 

     

  • 06:46 (IST)

    Counting latest update: BJP wins on 288 seats, leading on 15; Congress wins on 50 seats, leading on 2, out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats

  • 06:40 (IST)

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Kirron Kher wins Chandigarh seat, says those who thought of me as a weak candidate got a lesson

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirron Kher has won the Union Territory of Chandigarh with 2,31,188 votes. Her neaterst rival, Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal secured 1,84,218 votes. 

    Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Kher said that the credit of her win goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also said that all those who dismissed her as a weak candidate have been taught a lesson by the people. 

  • 06:30 (IST)

    Jammu Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP's Jitendra Singh wins by 3.57 lakh votes; highest margin of victory for any successful candidate 

    In the Udhampur seat of Jammu region, BJP's Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. As per officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now. Singh got 61.38 percent votes. He had defeated former Union minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2014.

  • 06:23 (IST)

    North States Election Results Latest Updates

    BJP sweeps Hindi Heartland as Congress fails to capitalise Assembly wins

    Performing much better than most poll pundits predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party has swept through the Hindi Heartland. Winning Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh in a clean sweep while restricting Congress to a single in Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. Officially, the results for 505 of the 542 seats that went to poll, however, leads and treds establish that the NDA will mostly cross the 350, the BJP achieving a brute majority alone.

     

  • 03:58 (IST)

    Bihar Election Results Latest Updates

    Ex-Union minister Tariq Anwar loses Katihar seat to JD(U)'s Dulal Chandra Goswami 

    Janata Dal (United) candidate from Katihar, Dulal Chandra Goswami defeated Congress' Tariq Anwar by a margin of 57,203 votes.

  • 03:50 (IST)

    Bihar Election Results Latest Updates

    Ravi Shankar Prasad bags Patna Sahib

    Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat by 2,84,657 votes. He was fielded against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha. 

  • 03:39 (IST)

    Bihar Election Results Latest Updates

    Ram Kripal Yadav defeats Misa Bharti in Pataliputra

    Ram Kripal Yadav, BJP candidate from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Misa Bharti with a margin of 39,321 seats. 

  • 03:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Smriti Irani reacts to her win from Amethi

    After defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by 55,120 votes, Union minister Smriti Irani said, "I'm happy that Rahul ji has expressed faith in prime minister's leadership. The people of Amethi have shown their faith in us through votes and I'm thankful to them. I've been working with them for five years after I lost. Now, I'll again serve them, but this time after winning." In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.

  • 02:22 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
    Jayant Sinha wins from Hazaribagh by over four lakh vote

  • 02:08 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
    Subrat Prathak defeats Dimple Yadav, dedicates win to people of Kannauj

    On winning Kannauj Lok Sabha seat and defeating SP leader Dimple Yadav, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak said: "This is the victory of the people of Kannauj. This mandate is against Samajwadi Party's atrocity, corruption and dynasty politics."

  • 01:33 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Jitendra Singh wins from Udhampur, Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga

    MoS PMO Jitendra Singh won the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat by 3,57,252 votes. Meanwhile, ANI reported that Congress leader Karti Chidambaram won from Sivaganga.

  • 00:55 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Election Results Latest Updates

    ​Hema Malini retains Mathura seat
    BJP's Hema Malini retained the Mathura Lok Sabha seat by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes. While the actor-turned-politician secured6,71,293 votes, Singh received 3,77,822 votes, according to the Election Commission said.

  • 00:33 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur wins from Hamirpur by 3,99,572 votes.

  • 00:08 (IST)

    AAP stares at bleak future in Punjab

    The fate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab appears to be bleak with the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit facing almost decimation in the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the faction-ridden party is leading only from Sangrur, where its state unit chief Bhagwant Mann is seeking re-election.

    The problems began for the party when its national convenor Arvind  Kejriwal sought an apology from SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for levelling charges over the issue of drugs in March 2018, drawing the ire of several party legislators, led by Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

    The party suffered a setback ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, when two of its MLAs - Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Nazar Singh Manshahia - joined the Congress.

    PTI

  • 00:05 (IST)

    Punjab Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol won his electoral debut by defeating Congress heavyweight and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur constituency by a margin of 82,459 votes.

    Union minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri lost the Amritsar seat to Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla by a margin of 99,626 votes.

  • 00:04 (IST)

    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wins East Delhi seat, defeats Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by margin of 3.91 lakh votes.

  • 00:04 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    SP-BSP candidate Afzal Ansari defeats Union Minister Manoj Sinha by 1,19,392 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav wins Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya with margin of over 94,000 votes.

  • 00:03 (IST)

    Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Former state minister Renuka Singh of the BJP defeated her Congress rival Khel Sai Singh in the Surguja (ST) seat in Chhattisgarh by a huge margin of 1,57,873 votes.

  • 00:03 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won the Shimla Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,27,515 votes against his nearest rival Col Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress.

  • 00:03 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur trounced Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. In Betul, BJPs Durga Das Uikey trounced Ramu Tekam of the Congress by a margin of 3,60,241 votes. In Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani defeated Congress nominee Pankaj Sanghvi by a huge margin of 5,47,754 votes. In Rajgarh, BJPs sitting MP Rodmal Nagar thrashed Congresss Mona Sustani by a margin of 4,31,019 votes.

    Union minister and BJP nominee Dr Virendra Kumar retained the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress candidate Kiran Ahirwar by a margin of 3,48,059 votes. In Sagar, BJPs Rajbahadur Singh defeated Prabhu Singh Thakur of the Congress by a margin of 3,05,542 votes.

    Former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste of the BJP retained the Mandla (ST) seat by trouncing Congress nominee Kamal Singh Marawi by a margin of 97,674 votes. Another former Union minister, Prahlad Patel of the BJP, retained Damoh by trouncing Congress nominee Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,53,411 votes. BJP’s Dhal Singh Bisen won from the Balaghat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress nominee Madhu Bhagat by a margin of 2,42,066 votes.

    BJPs sitting MP Ganesh Singh retained Satna by trouncing Congress nominee Rajaram Tripathi by a margin of 2,31,473 votes. Mayor and BJP candidate Vivek Shejwalkar defeated Congresss Ashok Singh by a margin of 1,46,842 votes in Gwalior. Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh retained his Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress nominee Vivek Krishna Tankha by a margin of 4,54,744 votes.

    The BJP also retained Khandwa, where its sitting MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan trounced former Union minister Arun Yadav of the Congress by a margin of 2,73,343 votes. The Dewas (SC) seat also went the BJP way. Its candidate Mahendra Singh Solanki, a former judge, defeated Congress nominee Prahlad Tipaniya, a popular folk singer, by a margin of 3,72,249 votes.

  • 00:01 (IST)

    Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on Thursday defeated by BJP's Ramesh Chander Kaushik from the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate Brijendra Singh won the Hisar parliamentary seat defeating his nearest rival and incumbent MP Dushyant Chautala of the JJP by a margin of 3,14,068 votes.

    Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar Thursday loses his Katihar Lok Sabha seat to JD(U)s Dulal Chandra Goswami by a margin of about 57,000 votes. Union Minister and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh on from the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency defeating his nearest Congress rival Ajay Singh Yadav, a former six-time MLA from Rewari, by a margin of 3,86,256 votes.

  • 00:01 (IST)

    Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    JMM president Shibu Soren lost the Dumka (ST) seat to BJP's Sunil Soren by 47,590 votes. Union minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha was re-elected from the Hazaribagh seat in Jharkhand by a margin of 4,78,209 votes.

  • 00:01 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    National Conference candidate and former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi defeating former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag seat.

  • 00:00 (IST)

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad retained the Patna Sahib seat for the BJP, defeating sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha  in fray on a Congress ticket  by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes.

  • 23:53 (IST)

    Election chatter on Twitter sees massive jump at 396 mn tweets

    Twitter was abuzz during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with as many as 396 million tweets being sent out on the platform since January this year, recording a phenomenal jump over the previous general elections.

    PTI

  • 23:44 (IST)

    Newly-elected BJP MPs likely to meet on Saturday

    The BJP parliamentary board passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and thanking people for endorsing the party's agenda. All the newly-elected MPs of the party may meet Saturday to elect Modi as their leader, following which he will meet the President to stake claim to form the new government, party sources said. The oath-taking of the new government will be held after this.

  • 23:20 (IST)

    BJP improves vote tally in Jammu strongholds, Mehbooba Mufti's PDP routed in Kashmir

    In the elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was routed as the party lost in all the three seats in Kashmir with former chief minister and party president, Mehbooba Mufti, losing by a margin of over 9,000 votes in the Anantnag parliamentary seat in the wake of "heavy-handed" measures to control the agitation that was sparked by the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. The party's alliance with the BJP after the 2014 Assembly election is also believed to have contributed to the PDP's poor showing this time around. Mehbooba got 25 percent of the votes, while the National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi won 33 percent of the votes. Read more...

  • 22:27 (IST)

    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Narendra Modi over phone

    "You don't need a coalition, my friend, but I do," Netanyahu joked over the phone call.

  • 21:56 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Modi emerges victorious in Varanasi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes. Varun Gandhi won the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat defeating Hemraj Verma of the SP by a margin of over 2.50 lakh votes. Home Minister Rajnath Singh retained Lucknow seat, defeating nearest rival SP's Poonam Sinha by over 3.4 lakh votes

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

  • 21:54 (IST)

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Clashes erupt between BJP, RJD leader in Siwan

    Police fired in the air on Thursday in Bihar's Siwan to disperse supporters of Heena Shahab, RJD candidate and wife of mafia don-turned-politician Mohd Shahabuddin, who demanded countermanding of polls in the Lok Sabha seat where she is trailing behind the NDA candidate by over one lakh votes, PTI reported.

  • 21:51 (IST)

    Stampede-like situation at BJP's Delhi headquarters

    Just minutes before the arrival of BJP chief Amit Shah, huge crowds gathered at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi. As soon as Shah arrived, a swarm of supporters with Modi painted on their faces and saffron stoles around their necks began hooting and running towards him while jostling several journalists and breaking big potted plants.

    Due to the commotion at the venue, several people got injured and some even fell down. The security guards could not control the excited supporters.

    PTI

  • 21:48 (IST)

    Sons of famous politician fathers lose in 17th LS polls

    From former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi losing out on the party's political bastion in Amethi, to the loss of Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency, which is the stronghold of Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia.

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result Latest Updates

    Union minister Smriti Irani offers prayers

Load More

North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: After securing an unassailable lead over the UPA — the closest consolidated opponent NDA had in elections — Narendra Modi visited LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP veteran and founding fathers who are now relegated to the sidelines owing to their advancing age. The Congress had criticised BJP for 'unceremoniously' sidelining the veteran leaders by not giving them a Lok Sabha ticket. Modi had put in an undeclared age bar of 75 within party rank and file to promote new blood in the BJP.

From the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to the much touted SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress' alliance with NCP in Maharashtra in North-West India, most alliances forged with the sole agenda to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power have failed miserably in elections.

Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar has said he takes the moral responsibility for his party's poor show in state, offering to resign. The Congress hit its lowest point in state when it lost even the Gandhi pocket borough of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. The party is now reduced to a single seat in state, that of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.

Performing much better than most poll pundits predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party has swept through the Hindi Heartland. Winning Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh in a clean sweep while restricting Congress to a single in Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. Officially, the results for 505 of the 542 seats that went to poll, however, leads and treds establish that the NDA will mostly cross the 350, the BJP achieving a brute majority alone.

Bihar is leading the tally of voters opting for the None of The Above (NOTA) option while exercising their franchise in the 17th Lok Sabha polls.

Sitting BJP MPs Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur have retained their seats — Mathura and Hamirpur respectively.

Samajwadi Party leader and sitting MP Dimple Yadav is trailing in Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Dimple Yadav is wife if former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Kannauj is a Lok Sabha constituency in UP's Doab region. She was contesting against BJP's Subrat Pathak.

In both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress is leading on just one seat out of the total 25 and 29, respectively, while in Chhattisgarh, it is trailing on 9 seats out of the 11, according to the trends. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on the remaining seats in the three states. The trends come as a surprise, especially in Chhattisgarh, where Congress had won 68 seats out of the 90 in the assembly polls. The BJP, which had ruled the state for 15 years, managed to win only 15.

Smriti Irani is leading by 9820 votes in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi trails. This is after the sixth round of counting.

BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency with at least 56 percent votes. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat.

Anticipating the party-led NDA's victory at the national level in the Lok Sabha elections as forecast by exit polls, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is making preparations for celebrations on Thursday.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes.

BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi.

Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.

AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now.  However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point.

Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading on Bhopal seat. She contested against Congress candidate and two-term former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. A strong BJP bastion, Bhopal seat has been dominated by the saffron party for the last 30 years.

People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir in Anantnag constituency.

The BJP is leading on 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress is ahead on four seats. The BJP had won all 25 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.

News18 has reported that the counting has stopped in Amethi constituency due to a server failure. The technical fault is expected to be resolved shortly.

Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics.

Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. 

Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. Meanwhile, party candidates Ravi Kishan and Queen Ojha were photographed offering early morning prayers at their residence.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.

The results of the Lok Sabha election will be known today (Thursday, 23 May) for northern states Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The counting for all states is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission.

After the end of counting, five randomly-selected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from each Assembly segment of that particular Lok Sabha seat would be matched with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to retain power at the Centre for a second term. However, the Opposition parties have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.

In Delhi, the fate of 164 candidates will be decided when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security. With VVPAT counting to be introduced in this Lok Sabha election, the results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had earlier said. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and in all 350 VVPATs will be counted.

Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of EVMs at 21 locations across Punjab. Three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres, with the deployment of 39 companies of paramilitary forces.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed. Sources told PTI that the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.

On Tuesday, the Opposition had approached the EC to demand that the five random VVPATs in each Assembly segment be counted first so that if there is a problem or a mismatch, the entire slips can be counted from the beginning itself. However, the EC on Wednesday decided against making any last-minute changes to the way votes are to be tallied, drawing heavy criticism from the Opposition.

As the row over the EVM, Opposition workers at several places kept a tight vigil at strongrooms storing them.

The voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election was staggered between 11 April and 19 May during which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants.

In the 2014 election, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:17:30 IST

