UP Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: BJP's Rae Bareli candidate Dinesh Singh violates poll code, asks voters to press Lotus symbol

UP Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting Latest updates: In a possible case of poll code violation, BJP's candidate from Rae Bareli, Dinesh Singh said, "EVM malfunctions have reported from many places, but I have talked to the officials and they have assured that they would be replacing those EVMs soon. I appeal to the residents of Rae Bareli to press the Lotus symbol and make a Modi-sarkaar again."

Campaigning for votes, or promoting any party or candidate while polling is underway is against the Model Code of Conduct. However, the poll panel will not examine the situation until a rival party reports the issue.

Missing names in the voters list enraged many at booth number 59 in Kachnapur, part of Gonda LS seat. The people attacked the Booth Level Officer, Vinay Shankar Tiwari as a result of this. Police have already arrived at the scene to diffuse the situation.

Smriti Irani has shared a video of a woman claiming she wanted to vote for BJP but someone forcefully put her finger on the hand symbol. Irani tweeted the video alleging Rahul Gandhi is ensuring booth capturing.

"Let Mrs Vadra know that not everyone is like her husband who bribes people," says Smriti Irani on the bribe allegations leveled by Priyanka Gandhi on her. She further said,"The people are coming in large numbers to vote against the sitting MP Rahul Gandhi who has remained absent from his constituency since a very long time."

The state has recorded 0.87 percent turnout till 9 am in phase 5 voting. Kaushambi parliamentary seat has so far seen the highest voter participation at 4.64 percent.

Voting has not begun at booth number 144 and 145 in Bachhrawan assembly segment of Rae Bareli LS constituency due to EVM malfunction.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati came out early morning to cast her vote at a polling booth in City Montessori Inter College in Lucknow. However, as media persons chased the veteran Dalit leader for a byte, Mayawati chose to walk away her held high. This was unsurprising for those who have followed the leader's edia interactions closely. Mayawati's rallies are long monotones of speeches, her press conferences a one-sided dialogue, where she reads out from a written speech, repeat herself if need be, but never speaks impromptu to the media.

Although the opposition has done a lot of campaigning in Lucknow — Poonam Sinha even roped in daughter Sonakshi — but it very much seems like the Opposition has given a walkover to Rajnath. The Lucknow parliamentary constituency has remained with the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1991 when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat.

The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh Monday will see a clash of titans including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.

Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj.

Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats -Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.

In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, under which the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal brigand Malkhan Singh.

Malkhan Singh, 76, has been fielded by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, floated by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav.

On Friday, the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase, BJP chief Amit Shah along with a host of party leaders held a roadshow in Amethi, seeking support for Smriti Irani.

On Friday, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of SP candidate from Lucknow Poonam Sinha, took part in a roadshow in the state capital.

Poonam Sinha's husband, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, had joined her last month when she filed her nomination papers as the Samajwadi Party candidate.

Polling will be held in the state in the next two phases as well.

With inputs from PTI

