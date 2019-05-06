UP Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: BJP's Rae Bareli candidate Dinesh Singh violates poll code, asks voters to press Lotus symbol

UP Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting Latest updates: In a possible case of poll code violation, BJP's candidate from Rae Bareli, Dinesh Singh said, "EVM malfunctions have reported from many places, but I have talked to the officials and they have assured that they would be replacing those EVMs soon. I appeal to the residents of Rae Bareli to press the Lotus symbol and make a Modi-sarkaar again."
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj.
Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for seven seats -Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.
In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, under which the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief.
Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal brigand Malkhan Singh.
Malkhan Singh, 76, has been fielded by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, floated by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav.
On Friday, the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase, BJP chief Amit Shah along with a host of party leaders held a roadshow in Amethi, seeking support for Smriti Irani.
On Friday, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of SP candidate from Lucknow Poonam Sinha, took part in a roadshow in the state capital.
Poonam Sinha's husband, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, had joined her last month when she filed her nomination papers as the Samajwadi Party candidate.
Polling will be held in the state in the next two phases as well.
The political importance of Awadh
Political commentator JP Shukla points out that as the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is the power centre for not just the state government, but also political parties. "Awadh region is the heart of Uttar Pradesh and this region has brought a change in national politics. The controversy over the Ram temple dispute comes from this region, and it is a very important political issue. The issue has affected the politics of India for many decades. The Ram temple issue was above all other issues in the last election, and it helped the BJP to make its government at the Centre," Shukla opines.
Shukla argues that the politics of Awadh is emulated everywhere in the country because the region has a rare mix of urban and rural constituencies. He also says that the region assumes importance as many politically significant constituencies like Amethi and Dhaurahra are located here.
BJP's staggering near 50% vote share indicates change in usual caste politics, party's influence across communities
The BJP won a staggering 42 percent of the votes in Uttar Pradesh in 2014. It held on to this three years later, taking 41 percent in 2017's Assembly election. Staggering because such a large vote share has not been required to win Uttar Pradesh before. The Samajwadi Party had won a full majority in 2012 with 29 percent of the vote.
Modi's post-caste coalition seems to have changed the game. Mayawati secured 20 percent of the votes in 2014 but won zero seats. The Samajwadi Party got 22 percent and won only five. If there is a total transfer of votes from one party to another, or vice versa, in their alliance this time, the two sides are dead even in their match-up. In that sense, it will be a match between the old caste politics and something new, which we have not fully understood.
At one point of time, Congress used to be the Indian party that was above caste. It did claim to represent Dalit, Muslim and Adivasi interests, but it was never a caste-based party. The BJP appears to have fully taken over this post-caste identity, though with the important qualification that it only seeks Hindu votes.
BJP's Rae Bareli candidate tells voters to vote for Modi
In a possible case of poll code violation, BJP's candidate from Rae Bareli, Dinesh Singh said, "EVM malfunctions have reported from many places, but I have talked to the officials and they have assured that they would be replacing those EVMs soon. I appeal to the residents of Rae Bareli to press the Lotus symbol and make a Modi-sarkaar again."
Campaigning for votes, or promoting any party or candidate while polling is underway is against the Model Code of Conduct. However, the poll panel will not examine the situation until a rival party reports the issue.
Input by Asghar Naqui/101Reporters
Good Samaritans aid voters in hot summer mornings
Youths of the Marwari Yuva Sangha are providing free rides and cold water to the people going to cast their vote in Bahraich.
Input by Azeem Mirza
Amethi Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Smriti Irani's feisty approach, Rahul Gandhi's cameo appearances split families' preferences
The Nehru-Gandhi family struck a special chord with the people of Amethi after Sanjay Gandhi first came here in 1977 to contest the parliamentary election that year. He lost that election in the Janata wave, but three years later, he won from the seat. Since then, Amethi has become a family bastion.
After travelling to various parts of the Amethi parliamentary constituency and talking to a cross-section of people, Firstpost found that the breach in the relationship between the Nehru-Gandhi family and families in Amethi has now sharpened further. Voting preferences of families have seen a split, and this is particularly so for upper-caste families, who had so far stood solidly behind the Congress. This is not a sudden development. The desire of the people to voice individual concerns and choices has become very powerful, particularly among women and people below 40 years of age. This has led to surprise and dismay among parents and grandparents of young persons.
Between “bhaiyya” (Rahul Gandhi) and “didi” (Smriti Irani), the latter has become the choice of those voicing defiance against elders' dikats.
9.86% turnout till 10.00 am; Rahul's Amethi sees lowest participation amid 14 constituencies
Amid reports of EVM glitches, nearly 10 percent turnout was recorded Monday in the first two hours of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats of UP where Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are in the fray. Among early voters in the state capital included Home Minister Singh, BSP supremo Mayawati, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and DGP OP Singh.
However, until 10 am, Amethi's voter turnout in the state was among the lowest at around 8.17 percent.
Barabanki Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Two villages in Barabanki boycott polls
Residents of two villages under Kamalpur Pahadpur Gram Panchayat, part of Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted voting as they demand for a bridge to be built over the Gomti river. Around 1500 voters have not been convinced by the promises made by the administration and are demanding for a written declaration by the District Magistrate.
Input by Syed Rehan Mustafa/101Reporters
Dialogue with voter a challenge for gathbandhan cadres in Uttar Pradesh
Cadres of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are facing a unique challenge in educating voters this election season. Samajwadi Party (SP) in charge of Mohanlalganj constituency, Faiz Alam says that people who are from weaker section of the society know only who their leader is, and their party symbol. They do not know anything about the contestants. Now that the two parties have allied, it is tough for the party workers to convince people that by pressing the cycle symbol they would still be helping their leader Mayawati, or vice versa. The Gathbandhan's campaign is more like a workshop than a rally where the party leaders are educating the people to press the right symbol.
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Barabanki Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Barabanki voters express anger as long wait stretches on for polling to begin; EC officials say EVM snag resolved, voting continues
Sector Magistrate CP Dubey had to face the ire of voters, who were waiting in the lines since 6 am, after the polling exercise could not start even till 9 am owing to technical snags in the voting machines. However, the presiding officer at booth number 283 of Barabanki has now said that the machines which were not working from the last two hours have been changed and now the voting process is underway smoothly.
Meanwhile, reporters on the ground claim that despite this voting has not begun at Mohammedpur, part of Fatehpur Tehsil, due to technical problems in EVM.
Input by Syed Rehan Mustafa/101Reporters
Bahraich Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Several reports of EVM malfunction from bahraich
In Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency, EVM malfunction at booth number 108 in Girls Inter College and at booth number 162 in Police Line have halted voting at these two centres. The EC officials are trying to replace these machines. Voting has also been halted at booth number 2 in Indira Shiksha Niketan and booth number 16 in Mahatma Buddha School.
Input Azeem Mirza/101Reporters
Amethi Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Not everyone is Robert Vadra, Smriti Irani responds to Priyanka Gandhi's 'bribe' allegations
"Let Mrs Vadra know that not everyone is like her husband who bribes people," says Smriti Irani on the bribe allegations leveled by Priyanka Gandhi on her. She further said,"The people are coming in large numbers to vote against the sitting MP Rahul Gandhi who has remained absent from his constituency since a very long time."
Input by Asgar Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Latest update
WATCH: Noida MLA and Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh expresses confidence of Modi's win
Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the BJP will form the government with majority and again and will go on to win more than 400 seats. He also said that the SP, BSP are fighting for the survival.
Input by Santosh Kumar, 101Reporters
Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Voting yet to begin at two booths in Rae Bareli
Voting has not begun at booth number 144 and 145 in Bachhrawan assembly segment of Rae Bareli LS constituency due to EVM malfunction.
Input by Asghar Naqvi/101Reporters
Fatehpur Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Zero percent voting in Fatehpur's Jahanpur village
Zero percent voting has been recorded in Jahanpur village, part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat, till 8:00 am. The villagers have boycotted the election in wake of the recent killing of a child, and are awaiting justice.
Input by Devendra Verma/101Reporters
Amethi Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Key Battles: Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani
It is perhaps the most eagerly-watched contest of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with Union Minister Smriti Irani expected to give a tough fight to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Both the BJP and the Congress have put their might in the campaign. Gandhi's campaign was bolstered by his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Gandhi's winning margin had come down considerably when Irani first contested against him from here in 2014.
Irani's campaign was boosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah who held rallies in the constituency. The result and the margin of victory here will have consequences at the national level. While the BJP has accused Gandhi of not developing the area, the Congress has accused the BJP-led government of stalling projects.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Mayawati casts early vote, but keeps up tradition of not speaking to media
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati came out early morning to cast her vote at a polling booth in City Montessori Inter College in Lucknow. However, as media persons chased the veteran Dalit leader for a byte, Mayawati chose to walk away her held high. When urged further, she merely replied with an appeal to voters to come out and cast their vote: "Right to vote should be used for your own good. I appeal all to come out of homes and vote," the BSP supremo said.
This was unsurprising for those who have followed the leader's edia interactions closely. Mayawati's rallies are long monotones of speeches, her press conferences a one-sided dialogue, where she reads out from a written speech, repeat herself if need be, but never speaks impromptu to the media.
Amethi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Special booth set up in Rahul Gandhi's Amethi
Special polling booths have been set up in Amethi to encourage voters to come out in large numbers. See the latest visuals from the prestigious Lok Sabha seat where Rahul Gandhi locks horns with Smriti Irani.
Sitapur Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
EVM snags mar voting in early phases of polling in Sitapur
Voting could not be started at booth number 223 Laxmi Nagar polling station due to technical snags in the EVMs. Additionally, VVPAT machines malfunctioned at at booth number 145 and 304 in Sitapur.
Input by Manvendra Malhotra, 101Reporters
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Basti DM Raj Shekhar comes down to Lucknow to exercise franchise
Basti district magistrate Raj Sekhar, who had earlier held the post of Lucknow DM reached Lucknow very early in the morning to exercise his franchise. He has been known for encouraging the voters to come out in large numbers during his tenure.
Input by Gaurav Singh Sengar, 101Reporters
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Rajnath Singh casts an early vote
Union Home Minister and Lucknow BJP Candidate Rajnath Singh cast his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars' Home School
ANI
Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
WATCH: Voters queue up for early morning vote in Lakhimpur Kheri seat
A good number of people have turned up to vote in the early hours in Dhrauru area in Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.
Input By Santosh Kumar, 101Reporters
Dhaurahra Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Voting begins in Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. Here 16,44,156 voters will decide between Congress veteran Jitin Prasada and Rekha Verma of the BJP. Arshad Siddiqui who is the joint candidate of the opposition alliance of the BSP, Samajwadi Party and RLD is also in the fray. Malkhan Singh is the candidate for Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.
Input by Gopal Giri/101Reporters
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Reports of EVM snags start trickling in right at the beginning of polling process
EVM at booth number 258 in City Montessari School in Lucknow has developed a snag during the mock drill. Looks like, the polling will be delayed by a few minutes at this booth.
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
In capital Lucknow, contest stays between Rajnath and SP-BSP's Poonam Sinha
The voting for the fifth phase parliamentary elections has commenced in Uttar Pradesh. The state capital of Lucknow is going to witness a three-cornered contest between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Gathbandhan candidate Poonam Sinha and Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam.
Although the opposition has done a lot of campaigning in Lucknow — Poonam Sinha even roped in daughter Sonakshi — but it very much seems like the Opposition has given a walkover to Rajnath. The Lucknow parliamentary constituency has remained with the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1991 when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. According to political pundits, Rajnath, who is everyone's favorite in Lucknow because of his humbleness and approachability, stands firm at the pole position. The closest challenge he faces is in BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
From Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to Rajnath Singh, Phase 5 is all about clash of titans
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 15 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from his family bastion of Amethi, a constituency he has held continuously since 2004. Just like the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he is pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia, is once again in fray from the Nehru-Gandhi family bastion of Amethi.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
14 seats to go to polls in phase 5
The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh Monday will see a clash of titans including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.
11:38 (IST)
The political importance of Awadh
Political commentator JP Shukla points out that as the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is the power centre for not just the state government, but also political parties. "Awadh region is the heart of Uttar Pradesh and this region has brought a change in national politics. The controversy over the Ram temple dispute comes from this region, and it is a very important political issue. The issue has affected the politics of India for many decades. The Ram temple issue was above all other issues in the last election, and it helped the BJP to make its government at the Centre," Shukla opines.
Shukla argues that the politics of Awadh is emulated everywhere in the country because the region has a rare mix of urban and rural constituencies. He also says that the region assumes importance as many politically significant constituencies like Amethi and Dhaurahra are located here.
11:35 (IST)
BJP's staggering near 50% vote share indicates change in usual caste politics, party's influence across communities
The BJP won a staggering 42 percent of the votes in Uttar Pradesh in 2014. It held on to this three years later, taking 41 percent in 2017's Assembly election. Staggering because such a large vote share has not been required to win Uttar Pradesh before. The Samajwadi Party had won a full majority in 2012 with 29 percent of the vote.
Modi's post-caste coalition seems to have changed the game. Mayawati secured 20 percent of the votes in 2014 but won zero seats. The Samajwadi Party got 22 percent and won only five. If there is a total transfer of votes from one party to another, or vice versa, in their alliance this time, the two sides are dead even in their match-up. In that sense, it will be a match between the old caste politics and something new, which we have not fully understood.
At one point of time, Congress used to be the Indian party that was above caste. It did claim to represent Dalit, Muslim and Adivasi interests, but it was never a caste-based party. The BJP appears to have fully taken over this post-caste identity, though with the important qualification that it only seeks Hindu votes.
11:28 (IST)
Smriti Irani alleges poll rigging in Amethi, tweets video of woman claiming she was forced to vote for Rahul Gandhi
Smriti Irani has shared a video of a woman claiming she wanted to vote for BJP but someone forcefully put her finger on the hand symbol. Irani tweeted the video alleging Rahul Gandhi is ensuring booth capturing.
11:27 (IST)
Watch: BJP's Rae Bareli candidate Dinesh Singh asks voters to vote for BJP
11:14 (IST)
BJP's Rae Bareli candidate tells voters to vote for Modi
In a possible case of poll code violation, BJP's candidate from Rae Bareli, Dinesh Singh said, "EVM malfunctions have reported from many places, but I have talked to the officials and they have assured that they would be replacing those EVMs soon. I appeal to the residents of Rae Bareli to press the Lotus symbol and make a Modi-sarkaar again."
Campaigning for votes, or promoting any party or candidate while polling is underway is against the Model Code of Conduct. However, the poll panel will not examine the situation until a rival party reports the issue.
Input by Asghar Naqui/101Reporters
10:56 (IST)
Good Samaritans aid voters in hot summer mornings
Youths of the Marwari Yuva Sangha are providing free rides and cold water to the people going to cast their vote in Bahraich.
Input by Azeem Mirza
10:50 (IST)
Amethi Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Smriti Irani's feisty approach, Rahul Gandhi's cameo appearances split families' preferences
The Nehru-Gandhi family struck a special chord with the people of Amethi after Sanjay Gandhi first came here in 1977 to contest the parliamentary election that year. He lost that election in the Janata wave, but three years later, he won from the seat. Since then, Amethi has become a family bastion.
After travelling to various parts of the Amethi parliamentary constituency and talking to a cross-section of people, Firstpost found that the breach in the relationship between the Nehru-Gandhi family and families in Amethi has now sharpened further. Voting preferences of families have seen a split, and this is particularly so for upper-caste families, who had so far stood solidly behind the Congress. This is not a sudden development. The desire of the people to voice individual concerns and choices has become very powerful, particularly among women and people below 40 years of age. This has led to surprise and dismay among parents and grandparents of young persons.
Between “bhaiyya” (Rahul Gandhi) and “didi” (Smriti Irani), the latter has become the choice of those voicing defiance against elders' dikats.
10:45 (IST)
9.86% turnout till 10.00 am; Rahul's Amethi sees lowest participation amid 14 constituencies
Amid reports of EVM glitches, nearly 10 percent turnout was recorded Monday in the first two hours of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats of UP where Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are in the fray. Among early voters in the state capital included Home Minister Singh, BSP supremo Mayawati, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and DGP OP Singh.
However, until 10 am, Amethi's voter turnout in the state was among the lowest at around 8.17 percent.
10:30 (IST)
Barabanki Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Two villages in Barabanki boycott polls
Residents of two villages under Kamalpur Pahadpur Gram Panchayat, part of Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted voting as they demand for a bridge to be built over the Gomti river. Around 1500 voters have not been convinced by the promises made by the administration and are demanding for a written declaration by the District Magistrate.
Input by Syed Rehan Mustafa/101Reporters
10:08 (IST)
Dialogue with voter a challenge for gathbandhan cadres in Uttar Pradesh
Cadres of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are facing a unique challenge in educating voters this election season. Samajwadi Party (SP) in charge of Mohanlalganj constituency, Faiz Alam says that people who are from weaker section of the society know only who their leader is, and their party symbol. They do not know anything about the contestants. Now that the two parties have allied, it is tough for the party workers to convince people that by pressing the cycle symbol they would still be helping their leader Mayawati, or vice versa. The Gathbandhan's campaign is more like a workshop than a rally where the party leaders are educating the people to press the right symbol.
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
09:56 (IST)
Elsewhere in the political battlefield...
As polling continues in politically most important state, Nitin Gadkari asserts he is not in PM's race
Making it clear that he is not in the race for the prime minister’s post, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the ruling BJP will win more seats than it had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and Narendra Modi will continue to be at the helm.
“I have said it earlier also that I am not a prime ministerial candidate,” he told reporters in response to a query.
PTI
09:34 (IST)
Barabanki Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Barabanki voters express anger as long wait stretches on for polling to begin; EC officials say EVM snag resolved, voting continues
Sector Magistrate CP Dubey had to face the ire of voters, who were waiting in the lines since 6 am, after the polling exercise could not start even till 9 am owing to technical snags in the voting machines. However, the presiding officer at booth number 283 of Barabanki has now said that the machines which were not working from the last two hours have been changed and now the voting process is underway smoothly.
Meanwhile, reporters on the ground claim that despite this voting has not begun at Mohammedpur, part of Fatehpur Tehsil, due to technical problems in EVM.
Input by Syed Rehan Mustafa/101Reporters
09:29 (IST)
Bahraich Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Several reports of EVM malfunction from bahraich
In Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency, EVM malfunction at booth number 108 in Girls Inter College and at booth number 162 in Police Line have halted voting at these two centres. The EC officials are trying to replace these machines. Voting has also been halted at booth number 2 in Indira Shiksha Niketan and booth number 16 in Mahatma Buddha School.
Input Azeem Mirza/101Reporters
09:26 (IST)
Amethi Lok Sabha Election Latest update
Not everyone is Robert Vadra, Smriti Irani responds to Priyanka Gandhi's 'bribe' allegations
"Let Mrs Vadra know that not everyone is like her husband who bribes people," says Smriti Irani on the bribe allegations leveled by Priyanka Gandhi on her. She further said,"The people are coming in large numbers to vote against the sitting MP Rahul Gandhi who has remained absent from his constituency since a very long time."
Input by Asgar Naqvi
09:21 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Latest update
WATCH: Noida MLA and Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh expresses confidence of Modi's win
Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the BJP will form the government with majority and again and will go on to win more than 400 seats. He also said that the SP, BSP are fighting for the survival.
Input by Santosh Kumar, 101Reporters
09:08 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
State records 0.87% turnout till 9 am; Kaushambi sees highest participation at 4.64%
The state has recorded 0.87 percent turnout till 9 am in phase 5 voting. Kaushambi parliamentary seat has so far seen the highest voter participation at 4.64 percent.
09:01 (IST)
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
WATCH: Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow
Union Home Minister and Lucknow BJP Candidate Rajnath Singh cast his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars' Home School
09:00 (IST)
'Confidence or arrogance?' Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi 'absentee MP' in Amethi
Speaking to reporters in Amethi, Smriti Irani lashed out at sitting MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for
08:47 (IST)
Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Voting yet to begin at two booths in Rae Bareli
Voting has not begun at booth number 144 and 145 in Bachhrawan assembly segment of Rae Bareli LS constituency due to EVM malfunction.
Input by Asghar Naqvi/101Reporters
08:34 (IST)
Fatehpur Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Zero percent voting in Fatehpur's Jahanpur village
Zero percent voting has been recorded in Jahanpur village, part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat, till 8:00 am. The villagers have boycotted the election in wake of the recent killing of a child, and are awaiting justice.
Input by Devendra Verma/101Reporters
08:32 (IST)
Amethi Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Key Battles: Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani
It is perhaps the most eagerly-watched contest of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with Union Minister Smriti Irani expected to give a tough fight to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Both the BJP and the Congress have put their might in the campaign. Gandhi's campaign was bolstered by his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Gandhi's winning margin had come down considerably when Irani first contested against him from here in 2014.
Irani's campaign was boosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah who held rallies in the constituency. The result and the margin of victory here will have consequences at the national level. While the BJP has accused Gandhi of not developing the area, the Congress has accused the BJP-led government of stalling projects.
08:25 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Mayawati casts early vote, but keeps up tradition of not speaking to media
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati came out early morning to cast her vote at a polling booth in City Montessori Inter College in Lucknow. However, as media persons chased the veteran Dalit leader for a byte, Mayawati chose to walk away her held high. When urged further, she merely replied with an appeal to voters to come out and cast their vote: "Right to vote should be used for your own good. I appeal all to come out of homes and vote," the BSP supremo said.
This was unsurprising for those who have followed the leader's edia interactions closely. Mayawati's rallies are long monotones of speeches, her press conferences a one-sided dialogue, where she reads out from a written speech, repeat herself if need be, but never speaks impromptu to the media.
08:15 (IST)
Amethi Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Special booth set up in Rahul Gandhi's Amethi
Special polling booths have been set up in Amethi to encourage voters to come out in large numbers. See the latest visuals from the prestigious Lok Sabha seat where Rahul Gandhi locks horns with Smriti Irani.
08:03 (IST)
Sitapur Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
EVM snags mar voting in early phases of polling in Sitapur
Voting could not be started at booth number 223 Laxmi Nagar polling station due to technical snags in the EVMs. Additionally, VVPAT machines malfunctioned at at booth number 145 and 304 in Sitapur.
Input by Manvendra Malhotra, 101Reporters
07:57 (IST)
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Basti DM Raj Shekhar comes down to Lucknow to exercise franchise
Basti district magistrate Raj Sekhar, who had earlier held the post of Lucknow DM reached Lucknow very early in the morning to exercise his franchise. He has been known for encouraging the voters to come out in large numbers during his tenure.
Input by Gaurav Singh Sengar, 101Reporters
07:50 (IST)
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Rajnath Singh casts an early vote
Union Home Minister and Lucknow BJP Candidate Rajnath Singh cast his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars' Home School
ANI
07:41 (IST)
Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
WATCH: Voters queue up for early morning vote in Lakhimpur Kheri seat
A good number of people have turned up to vote in the early hours in Dhrauru area in Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.
Input By Santosh Kumar, 101Reporters
07:39 (IST)
Dhaurahra Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Voting begins in Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. Here 16,44,156 voters will decide between Congress veteran Jitin Prasada and Rekha Verma of the BJP. Arshad Siddiqui who is the joint candidate of the opposition alliance of the BSP, Samajwadi Party and RLD is also in the fray. Malkhan Singh is the candidate for Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.
Input by Gopal Giri/101Reporters
07:33 (IST)
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
Reports of EVM snags start trickling in right at the beginning of polling process
EVM at booth number 258 in City Montessari School in Lucknow has developed a snag during the mock drill. Looks like, the polling will be delayed by a few minutes at this booth.
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
07:15 (IST)
Lucknow Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
In capital Lucknow, contest stays between Rajnath and SP-BSP's Poonam Sinha
The voting for the fifth phase parliamentary elections has commenced in Uttar Pradesh. The state capital of Lucknow is going to witness a three-cornered contest between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Gathbandhan candidate Poonam Sinha and Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam.
Although the opposition has done a lot of campaigning in Lucknow — Poonam Sinha even roped in daughter Sonakshi — but it very much seems like the Opposition has given a walkover to Rajnath. The Lucknow parliamentary constituency has remained with the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1991 when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. According to political pundits, Rajnath, who is everyone's favorite in Lucknow because of his humbleness and approachability, stands firm at the pole position. The closest challenge he faces is in BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam.
07:06 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
From Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to Rajnath Singh, Phase 5 is all about clash of titans
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 15 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from his family bastion of Amethi, a constituency he has held continuously since 2004. Just like the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he is pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia, is once again in fray from the Nehru-Gandhi family bastion of Amethi.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.
06:56 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates
14 seats to go to polls in phase 5
The fifth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh Monday will see a clash of titans including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi -- the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state.