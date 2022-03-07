UP Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Your vote will save UP from rioters, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP Assembly Elections 2022, 7th Phase Voting Live Updates: All respected voters must vote for the victory of nationalism, development and good governance, he added

Polling underway in Mau in the last phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 613 candidates across 54 Assembly seats in 9 districts are in fray pic.twitter.com/j9KlhVA6Ts

He also said that all respected voters must vote for the victory of nationalism, development and good governance.

Voting underway at National Inter College in South Varanasi area in the seventh phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/i8j1mgQKI0

UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote at Government Girls Inter College, Maldahiya in Varanasi Voting was delayed by around 40 mins at booth no 311 after the main power switch connected to the EVM remained off due to negligence by the polling officer here, he says. pic.twitter.com/RSTU5owbHO

Voting was delayed by around 40 minutes because the main power switch connected to the EVM remained off due to negligence by the polling officer, says Jaiswal.

He appealed to all the voters to vote in maximum numbers to continue the journey of public welfare and development in Uttar Pradesh.

The higher the vote, the stronger the democracy, he added.

I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/TTFScIQlBI

Final phase of Assembly polls begins.

613 candidates in fray for 54 seats. The polling will decide the electoral fate of some ministers in Yogi Adityanath government. They include Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South) and Rama Shankar Singh Patel (Madihan).

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections covering 54 seats including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held on Monday.

The fate of 613 candidates will be decided.

This will mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that had begun on 10 February after the announcement of elections in mid-January.

Polling will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters.

A maximum of 25 candidates are vying for the Jaunpur seat while a minimum of six candidates each are contesting for two seats including Pindra and Shivpur in the Varanasi district.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on 10 March.

Last ditch effort

The campaigning for the final phase ended on Saturday with the BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues from handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, law and order, economic and security situation to farmers' stir.

For the Samajwadi Party, its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made a rare appearance in Jaunpur to drum up support for Lucky Yadav, son of his long-time associate late Parasnath Yadav in the fray from Malhani seat. Mulayam Singh had earlier campaigned for his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav on Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Modi led the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts. Besides addressing election rallies, he also held a roadshow for three assembly constituencies of Cantt, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

This phase also saw Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee descending on the pilgrim city to hold a joint rally with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been camping in Varanasi for about four days and she along with her brother Rahul Gandhi addressed election meetings, whereas BSP supremo Mayawati also campaigned in the district and neighbouring areas.

Candidates to watch

Arvind Rajbhar of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party is up against Transport Minister Anil Rajbhar in the Shivpur seat.

Former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who had joined Samajwadi Party after leaving BJP, is in the fray from Ghosi seat of Mau district.

Alka Rai, the sitting MLA wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, is in the fray from Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur district.

Former BJP MP Krishna Pratap Singh is contesting on the Malhni seat of Jaunpur. Lucky Yadav is Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat.

On Mau Sadar seat, don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari is contesting on SP ticket. In Shahganj in Jaunpur district, the Samajwadi Party has fielded sitting MLA Shailendra Yadav Lalai.

Caste calculus

This year the SP has tied up with a whole bouquet of parties in an attempt to woo voters beyond their core support base — the Muslims and the Yadavs. It has forged an alliance the SBSP, Mahan Dal led by Keshav Dev Maurya, Janwadi Party (Socialist) led by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Apna Dal-Kamerawadi led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel’s mother Krishna Patel, apart from the RLD in western UP.

The Rajbhars comprise around three to four per cent of UP’s population, concentrated in the Purvanchal region. The SP, which has been talking about the SBSP drawing other OBC sub-castes as well, has given the party as many as 17 seats, most of them in eastern UP.

Meanwhile, apart from the Brahmins, the BJP is hoping to get Patel votes, through ally Apna Dal (S), Maurya votes after deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya pitched in, and the Dalit votes because of the free ration during the pandemic.

Past results

During the 2017 Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 29 seats along with its allies Apna Dal (4) and SBSP (3). The BSP got six seats and the Samajwadi Party 11 seats of these 54 Assembly seats in this phase.

With input from agencies

