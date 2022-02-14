UP Election 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Voter turnout at 9.45% at 9 am; Amroha leads with 10.83%

UP Election 2022 Voting Updates: No one else is needed to ruin Congress, says Yogi Adityanath

Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls.

"Every person who is a threat to public safety should fear the law. Before 2017, there were riots every 3-4 days, with curfew being in force for months. On the contrary, no riots and curfew took place in the last 5 years," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Opposition’s ‘thoko raaj’ allegation, to ANI.

"I am confident that after the first phase of Assembly elections, the scenario has become clear that BJP will form the government again in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority. There should not be an iota of doubt about it," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"It's a reaction to action. I said 80 per cent people are with BJP and 20 per cent always oppose us and will do so this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste. 80 per cent includes those who are happy with government's agenda of security and development," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"20 per cent includes people with negative mentality who always oppose, and support mafias and criminals. After the first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is truly 80 vs 20. BJP has received support from over 80 per cent people," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi casts his vote at a polling booth in Rampur for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

"Under PM's leadership and with public blessings, double-engine government will return to power in UP. This election has already moved towards 80 vs 20. Gloomy environment prevails in SP, BSP and Congress camps after first phase of polls. BJP is achieving target of 300-mark," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"All barriers on interstate borders and booths have been 100 per cent covered by Central Armed Police Forces. Civil police are available at all polling centres. I assure that no incident against law and order will be done," Saharanpur DIG Preetinder Singh tells ANI.

"The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats," says Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada.

The LAC of Amroha recorded 10.83 per cent polling till 9 am while Sambhal was at 10.76 per cent. Bijnor followed at 10.01 per cent while Bareilly saw the lowest voting at 8.31 per cent till 9 am.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi casts his vote at a polling booth in Rampur for the second phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/52QMHODp8x

#UttarPradeshElection2022 | All barriers on interstate borders, & booths have been 100% covered by Central Armed Police Forces. Civil police are available at all polling centers. I assure that no incident against law & order will be done: Saharanpur DIG Preetinder Singh pic.twitter.com/KFssGFj7Sr

I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats.Trends for the first phase of election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done: Jitin Prasada pic.twitter.com/wSzEf2J1OS

UP Election 2022 Voting LIVE Updates | The LAC of Amroha recorded 10.83 per cent polling till 9 am while Sambhal was at 10.76 per cent. Bijnor followed at 10.01 per cent while Bareilly saw the lowest voting at 8.31 per cent till 9 am.

"Till now, a few people looted votes on the tunes of 'communal geet par secular sangeet'," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tells ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to those who are eligible to exercise their right to franchise today.

Fifty-five seats spread across nine districts will go to polls on Monday in the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh that will see senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and state finance minister Suresh Khanna trying their luck at the hustings.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, the election office said. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahmdev Ram Tripathi said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent and COVID-safe polling.

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Past results

Of the 55 seats going to polls in the second phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance.

Star-studded second phase

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls.

Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment.

Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally.

Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Outgoing minister of state for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, minister of state for urban development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and minister of state for secondary education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray.

The former mayor of Bareilly Supriya Aron is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment after joining the Samajwadi Party.

Bharatiya Janata Party

The BJP has time and again emphasised the importance of having a double-engine government committed to the prosperity and economic upliftment of farmers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday listed down the benefits extended by the BJP government to the people in the state including, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, old age/divyangjan/widow pension scheme, PM Awas Yojana and Har Ghar Pure Jal among others.

Samajwadi Party

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called the BJP a party of liars and claimed that they will be wiped out in the second phase. It has also hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing it of helping the BJP to retain power.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party

BSP supremo has attacked the BJP on its economic policies and claimed that poverty, unemployment and inflation have gone up in the country due to their wrong economic policies. She alleged that the current BJP-led government in the state is concentrated upon implementing the casteist, capitalist and narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is leading the charge for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh has been leading women and youth-focused campaign this year. She has time and again urged the electorate to vote for the Congress to help build a ‘new Uttar Pradesh’

Vote-bank politics

Dalits and Muslims hold the key in this phase of polling. The areas going to polls have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. Some of these districts include, Sambhal, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Rampur. Muslim voters will decide the winners on 25 seats whereas Dalit voters will decide the winners in least 20 Assembly seats.

The results will be declared on 10 March.

With input from agencies

