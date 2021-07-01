UP Assembly Election: Samajwadi Party will form an alliance with small parties, says Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh want change now, and they will vote for it in the UP Assembly Election 2022

Uttar Pradesh: A year ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that his party will form an alliance with small political parties.

"Samajwadi Party is going to form an alliance with small political parties," the SP chief told ANI.

According to him, the people of Uttar Pradesh want change now. "People will vote for change," Yadav said.

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, Yadav said that BJP has dumped its manifesto in the garbage bin.

"Since the day, BJP formed the government (in Uttar Pradesh) it has forgotten its manifesto. I think BJP has thrown its manifesto in the garbage," said the party chief.

He further claimed that that party is trying to gain dominance in the state.

"In recently concluded Panchayat polls, BJP tried to influence results, but still they faced defeat. Now just to gain dominance, they have given free hand to DM, SP to make elections (results) in their favour. With money and admin power BJP is manipulating elections," Yadav alleged.

"BJP does not want to hold a debate on real matters like unemployment, inflation," concluded the SP chief.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the 2022 UP Assembly polls will usher in a democratic revolution in the state.