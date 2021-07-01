UP Assembly Election: Samajwadi Party will form an alliance with small parties, says Akhilesh Yadav
Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh want change now, and they will vote for it in the UP Assembly Election 2022
Uttar Pradesh: A year ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that his party will form an alliance with small political parties.
"Samajwadi Party is going to form an alliance with small political parties," the SP chief told ANI.
According to him, the people of Uttar Pradesh want change now. "People will vote for change," Yadav said.
Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, Yadav said that BJP has dumped its manifesto in the garbage bin.
"Since the day, BJP formed the government (in Uttar Pradesh) it has forgotten its manifesto. I think BJP has thrown its manifesto in the garbage," said the party chief.
He further claimed that that party is trying to gain dominance in the state.
"In recently concluded Panchayat polls, BJP tried to influence results, but still they faced defeat. Now just to gain dominance, they have given free hand to DM, SP to make elections (results) in their favour. With money and admin power BJP is manipulating elections," Yadav alleged.
"BJP does not want to hold a debate on real matters like unemployment, inflation," concluded the SP chief.
Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the 2022 UP Assembly polls will usher in a democratic revolution in the state.
also read
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched in India at a starting price of Rs 46,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and is equipped comes with a 5,100 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will go on sale today on Amazon, Samsung.com
Equipped with Dolby Atmos, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with dual stereo speakers sound by AKG and a 10,090 mAh battery.
New 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch highlights: Prices for flagship sedan start at Rs 2.17 crore
The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is bigger than its predecessor and is more tech-heavy than ever.