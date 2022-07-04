'Unrest in Shinde camp will come out': Sharad Pawar predicts mid-term polls in Maharashtra
'Many rebel MLAs who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out...,' NCP leader quoted Pawar as saying.
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has predicted that the newly-formed government Eknath Shinde will fall in the next six months and everyone should be prepared for mid-term elections in Maharashtra.
He made the statement while addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party here in the evening.
"The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying.
The NCP leader said that Pawar is of the view that rebel MLAs backing Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement.
"Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said.
Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party.
"If we have merely six months in our hand, NCP legislators should spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies," he said.
Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday following the collapse of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, while senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Shinde's deputy.
Around 40 Sena MLAs led by Shinde rebelled against the party leadership, which eventually resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Could Uddhav Thackeray have prevented the Maharashtra political crisis? Here's what we know so far
The political storm that has broken out in the state of Maharashtra is one that was brewing for some time now, the warnings for which might have been ignored by the one man at the centre of it all – Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested for Facebook post against Sharad Pawar, gets bail
The 29-year-old actor is currently facing over 20 FIRs in connection with the post against the NCP chief
Bombay High Court grants bail to student facing multiple FIRs for tweet about Sharad Pawar
Though the tweet does not name Sharad Pawar, the Maharashtra Police have claimed that it is "defamatory" and "that it promotes enmity between different groups on the basis of religion or race"