'Many rebel MLAs who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out...,' NCP leader quoted Pawar as saying.

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has predicted that the newly-formed government Eknath Shinde will fall in the next six months and everyone should be prepared for mid-term elections in Maharashtra.

He made the statement while addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party here in the evening.

"The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying.

The NCP leader said that Pawar is of the view that rebel MLAs backing Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement.

"Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said.

Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party.

"If we have merely six months in our hand, NCP legislators should spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies," he said.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday following the collapse of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, while senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Shinde's deputy.

Around 40 Sena MLAs led by Shinde rebelled against the party leadership, which eventually resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.