Unnao rape survivor's accident: Congress, AAP allege conspiracy to kill woman; SP, TMC demand CBI probe

Opposition leaders on Monday alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the accident of the car in which the 2017 Unnao rape survivor was travelling with her family members, and lawyer. Criticising the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, they alleged that there was "complete lawlessness" in state and called for an investigation into the incident.

In an accident on Sunday, a car carrying a 19-year-old rape survivor, her family, and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. While two of her family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over the accident involving the rape survivor and her family and took a dig at the Narendra Modi government's 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme.

Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.https://t.co/8ObmmFBl0L — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2019

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the road accident "shocking" and asked why the party was not taking action against Sengar. She also asked whether any hope for justice could be expected from the ruling BJP.

"Where has the CBI probe in this case reached. Why is the accused MLA still part of the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses," she asked on Twitter. In another tweet, she questioned the BJP for not expelling accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party. "Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway," she tweeted.

The Congress leader lashed out at the BJP government for running a "fear-free Uttar Pradesh" campaign while the survivor was critically wounded.

She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a “भयमुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश” campaign??? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2019

The Congress also demanded that the Supreme Court take cognisance of the accident involving the rape survivor and order a court-monitored probe in the cases of accident and rape in which Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused.

"Our demand is that in this case the Supreme Court should take cognisance on the basis of its discretion. Because, the manner in which the attempt has been made to kill the victim, the Uttar Pradesh government cannot object to it," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said. He also demanded that the investigation and judicial proceedings should take place under the supervision of the apex court.

Tewari alleged that there was a premeditated intent to kill the survivor and her family. He claimed that since June 2017, when she was allegedly raped, concerted attempts have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government to shield its MLA who is the principal accused in this "unfortunate and reprehensible incident" involving a minor girl.

The Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib also said that what took place on Sunday was "absolutely shocking" and "shook the foundation of collective faith of people in the justice system", whereby a "brazen attempt" was made to murder the rape survivor. "This is something which is unprecedented, which we have never seen happening in democratic India with this level of impunity," he claimed.

To a question on the Uttar Pradesh Police's statement that it was just another accident, he said that said if somebody was trying to dismiss the case like that, then the person should be construed as being part of the conspiracy.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the incident was a conspiracy to kill the woman. "Unnao and Uttar Pradesh demand justice for the victim daughter of the abominable rape crime. But instead of justice, what has happened is a conspiracy to kill," Surjewala tweeted. "While her father was killed in police custody, now she has lost her family and is herself battling for life," he said. "(Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi) Adityanath ji, my murderer is also my judge. Will he give a decision in my favour?" he asked.

बलात्कार के घृणित अपराध की पीड़ित बेटी के लिए उन्नाव व यू.पी न्याय चाहता था, पर न्याय की बजाय क्या हुआ हत्या का षड्यंत्र? पिता की पुलिस हिरासत में हत्या,

अब परिवार खोया और लड़ रही ज़िंदगी की जंग! आदित्यनाथ जी,

'मेरा कातिल ही मेरा मुंसिफ़ है, क्या मेरे हक़ में फ़ैसला देगा?' pic.twitter.com/FL5svE5ZRa — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 29, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the BJP government at the Centre for failing to ensure the safety of the rape survivor and demanded a high-level probe into the accident. She also urged the prime minister to look into the incident. "Everyday they (BJP) defame Bengal but does the (central) government have any idea about what is happening in Uttar Pradesh? What happened in Unnao? Two relatives of the victim died and she is in serious condition. There should be a high-level probe. The prime minister should look into it," she said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also questioned the government for not seeking help from the CBI to probe the incident. "They (BJP) are using CBI against everybody then what is stopping them from asking the CBI to probe the incident," she asked. Referring to incidents of mob lynchings in the country, Mamata alleged that there was a fascist rule in the country. "Even though incidents of mob lynching and murder were on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government there is "too busy highlighting incidents of violence in West Bengal", she said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the car accident a "systematic attempt" to eliminate the survivor, and said that the incident was a "mockery of law."

Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy & a mockery of rule of law. How can any civilised society allow such state sponsored barbarism ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2019

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a CBI probe into the incident. "This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," he said. The Samajwadi Party also said that it will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the accident.

With inputs from PTI