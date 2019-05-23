Unnao Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Sakshi Maharaj retains seat, defeats his Mahagathbandhan rival

Unnao Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 21,64,392 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,69,996

Male electors: 11,94,396

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After 2008 delimitation, parts of Hadha Assembly constituency were merged with neighbouring constituencies. After delimitation, Unnao held the record for the biggest constituency in India until 2014 elections.

Assembly Constituencies: Bangarmau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purwa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Deepak Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the Unnao seat. In the next elections, Brajesh Pathak was elected on a BSP ticket. In the 2009 polls, Annu Tandon of the Congress won the seat. In the 2014 elections, controversial MP Sakshi Maharaj won the seat by over 3 lakh votes.

Demographics: The Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire district of Unnao. One of the 250 most backward districts in India, it has long been dismissed as “Lucknow’s poor cousin”. However, since 2009 Unnao has been a high-profile constituency, dominated by the Brahmins. Pasi, a Dalit community, as well as Lodh, an OBC sub-caste, are also dominant in the electorate. It is also a rural constituency.

