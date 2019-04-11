Union minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat; voting scheduled for 6 May in Phase 5

Amethi: Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday filed her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Smriti performed a puja ahead of filing her nomination in Amethi where she is pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Her husband Zubin Irani was also present at the puja.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time MP from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister and Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra and their two sons were also present.

Polling will be held in Amethi on 6 May during the fifth phase of the general elections.

In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of around one lakh votes.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh started on Thursday and will end on 19 May. Counting of votes will be held on 23 May.

