Ahead of the much-anticipated reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet on Wednesday evening, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan submitted his resignation, according to reports. However, there has been no official confirmation on this. Vardhan also holds the portfolio for Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences.

His resignation comes at a time as India prepares for the third wave of COVID-19 , while still reeling under the aftereffects of the second wave. Many states like Rajasthan, Jharkhand have been complaining of vaccine shortages in India. As of yesterday, a mere 4.75 percent of India's population is fully vaccinated against the dreaded virus.

Vardhan, a doctor himself, had been in charge of the health ministry as well as the science and technology ministry as the COVID-19 pandemic broke, and when India worked to develop its own vaccine candidates.

However, his various comments in the middle of the crisis were slammed by critics as insensitive and ignorant of the ground reality, even as he strongly defended the government's handling of the situation.

This is Modi's first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed the charge for a second term, in what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" of the government as he looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges.

Vardhan's resignation also came shortly after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

