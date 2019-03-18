Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma dubs Priyanka Gandhi 'Pappi', mocks Rahul's prime ministerial bid

As Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarked on her three-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Prayagraj to Varanasi on Monday, Union Minister for Culture Mahesh Sharma mocked the Congress leader and party president Rahul Gandhi in their bid to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.

Addressing a public rally in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, Sharma said: "Pappu kehta hai ki pradhan mantri banuga. Toh Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, abhi pappu ki pappi (Priyanka Gandhi) bhi aa gayi (Rahul Gandhi wants to become the prime minister, now Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi has also joined).

Union Min Mahesh Sharma in Sikandrabad- "Agar Mamata Banerjee yahan aa karke Kathak kare aur K'taka CM geet gaye toh kaun sun raha hai? Pappu kehta hai ki PM banunga,ab toh Pappu ki Pappi (Priyanka Gandhi)bhi aa gayi.Inse upar uth kar dekhna hai toh aaj humara sher Modi hai(16/3) pic.twitter.com/AQW6tCtRzZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019

Taking a dig at Priyanka, Sharma said that the Congress leader has nothing new to offer to the nation. "Wo Priyanka kya pehle desh ki beti nahi thi kya, Congress parivar ki beti nahi thi kya, aage nahi rahegi kya, kya naya leke aayi hai wo?" (Wasn't Priyanka the nation's daughter earlier, Wasn't she Congress party's daughter earlier, is there anything new will she contribute?)

Apart from the Congress, the Union minister also mocked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"Agar Mamata Banerjee yahan aake Kathak nach karne lage, kaun sunn raha hai unki? Agar Karnataka chief minister Kuramaswamy yahan aake geet gaane lage, toh kaun sunn raha hai unki? Inse upar uth kar dekhna hai toh aaj humara sher Modi hai." (If Mamata Banerjee dances and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy sings, who will listen to them? Narendra Modi is far above them).

