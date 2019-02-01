Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: Narendra Singh Tomar says PM's ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ vision will be reflected in Interim Budget

Politics Asian News International Feb 01, 2019 11:30:45 IST

New Delhi: Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' will be reflected in the Interim Budget.

File photo of Narendra Singh Tomar. ANI

“The BJP-led government has presented the Budget four times before this in which there were many provisions keeping in mind the poor, youth and development. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been our government's mantra and it will reflect in the Budget,” Tomar told ANI.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who examined the final copy of the Interim Budget document on Thursday evening, will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. Goyal was appointed interim Finance Minister on 23 January with Arun Jaitley undergoing treatment in the United States.

The Interim Budget, also known as a vote-on-account, will seek the Parliament’s nod for meeting the expenditure for the first six months of new fiscal—2019-20. A full-fledged Budget will be presented in Parliament once the new Central government is formed after the General Elections, due in March-April.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 11:30:45 IST

