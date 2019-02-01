Union Budget 2019: Manoj Sinha says increased investment in Railways expected; lauds installation of CCTV cameras, WiFi

New Delhi: Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Friday said that he was expecting more investment in railways from the Interim Budget for 2019-20, which Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

"The way the Central government has already increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to Wi-Fi, I believe investment in railways will certainly be further added to," Sinha told ANI.

Railways’ capital expenditure for the year 2018-19 had been pegged at Rs 1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex was devoted to capacity creation. As many as 4,000 kilometres of electrified railway network was slated for commissioning during 2017-18.

There was provision for adequate number of rolling stock; 12,000 wagons, 5,160 coaches and approximately 700 locomotives were to be procured during 2018-19; Over 3600-kilometres of track renewal was targeted during the current fiscal.

