Union Budget 2019: Congress' Manish Tewari alleges Budget 'leak', claims govt sources sent major points to media houses

New Delhi: Minutes before the Interim Budget was to be tabled by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari on Friday alleged the Budget has been "leaked".

Tewari alleged that major points of the Interim Budget were being circulated to the media by "government sources". On Twitter, Tewari posted images of the pointers, and wrote: "These pointers are being circulated to the media by government sources. If all this or substantive amount of these proposals find reflection in the Budget, would it not tantamount to a Budget leak?"

These pointers are being Circulated to Media people by Govt Sources . If all this or substantive amount of these proposals find reflection in the budget would it not tantamount to a BUDGET LEAK ? @RahulGandhi @AICCMedia @INCIndia @PTI_News @ndtv @IndiaTodayFLASH @MallikarjunINC pic.twitter.com/uPgAMjszNG — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 1, 2019

Later speaking to ANI, Tewari said: "Since morning, government sources have been sending Budget pointers to media houses. Now if these pointers are there in the finance minister's speech then it is tantamount to a leak. It would be a serious issue of breach of secrecy."

The Vote on Account which will be presented on Friday will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July. Union railways minister Piyush Goyal who has taken interim charge of the Finance Ministry will be presenting it.

Follow LIVE updates on Budget 2019

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.