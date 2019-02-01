Budget 2019
Sensex up 140 points with 21 components in the green; Nifty gains 0.39 percentGoyal says India poised to become $5 trillion economy in next five yearsGross market borrowing seen at 7.04 trillion rupees in 2019/20 Allocation to India's northeast region proposed to be increased by 21 percent over previous fiscal yearAverage monthly tax collection at 971 billion rupees per month so far this year
Union Budget 2019: Congress' Manish Tewari alleges Budget 'leak', claims govt sources sent major points to media houses

Politics Asian News International Feb 01, 2019 11:49:00 IST

New Delhi: Minutes before the Interim Budget was to be tabled by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari on Friday alleged the Budget has been "leaked".

Tewari alleged that major points of the Interim Budget were being circulated to the media by "government sources". On Twitter, Tewari posted images of the pointers, and wrote: "These pointers are being circulated to the media by government sources. If all this or substantive amount of these proposals find reflection in the Budget, would it not tantamount to a Budget leak?"

Later speaking to ANI, Tewari said: "Since morning, government sources have been sending Budget pointers to media houses. Now if these pointers are there in the finance minister's speech then it is tantamount to a leak. It would be a serious issue of breach of secrecy."

The Vote on Account which will be presented on Friday will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July. Union railways minister Piyush Goyal who has taken interim charge of the Finance Ministry will be presenting it.

