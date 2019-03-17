Uncertainty looms large on Priyanka Gandhi’s Prayagraj-Varanasi Ganga Yatra in absence of authorities’ nod

Lucknow: Even as the Congress general secretary for the Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi arrived in the state capital on Sunday, uncertainty looms large over her proposed Ganga Yatra on a steamer boat from Prayagraj to Varanasi, as the party is still waiting for the Prayagraj district administration's nod.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow to hold a meeting with party workers on Sunday and as per the earlier schedule, she was to take a 140 km long, 3-day Ganga Yatra on a steamer boat, starting Monday, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

However, party sources claimed that due to certain obstructions on the proposed route, Priyanka may start her journey from Mawaiya Ghat of Karchana at 9 am on 18 March instead of Sangam at Prayagraj.

"There are many changes in the Priyanka Gandhi's programme as we have not got the administrative approval. She will first visit her paternal place Anand Bhawan and Swaraj Bhawan to take blessings after which she will take the water route in Ganga and will meet the poor communities living on both side of the river bank like fishermen, farmers and Kevat. Her first-night halt will be at Sitamarhi. On the second day she will visit Chunar and third day she will reach Assi Ghat at Varanasi," said Pramod Tiwari, senior Congress leader.

