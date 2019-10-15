Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Umred profile: Battle between Parwes emerge as Congress fields Raju Parwe against BJP's Sudhir Parwe

Umred Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Umred

Constituency Number – 51

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 2,84,403

Female Electors – 137327

Male Electors – 147076

Third Gender—0

Reserved – Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections: In the 1999 elections, Independent candidate Vasantrao Balaji Itkelwar won with 37,950 votes against BJP's Raut Vitthalrao Jagobaji who netted 28,899 votes. In the 2004 elections, Mulak Rajendra Bhausaheb of the Congress party won this seat with 66,539 votes against BJP candidate Jagobaji who netted 41,573 votes. In the 2009 election, BJP fielded Sudhir Laxman Parwe and won this seat receiving a total of 85,416 votes against the Congress's Meshram Shrirish Mahadeorao who netted 40,720. In the 2014 elections, the BJP again fielded Sudhir and won the seat garnering 92,399 votes against the runner-up candidate BSP's Bansod R Mokasrao who netted 34,077 votes.

For the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Raju Parwe against incumbent BJP MLA Sudhir. Also, in the fray are Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Manojkumar Manoranjan Bawangade, Sandip Sahadeo Meshram of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Kamble Milind Devrao of the Peasants And Workers Party of India, among others. Last year's runner-up Bansod is contesting on a Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi ticket. In total, there are 11 candidates in the fray for the seat.

Demographics – Umred is a city in the district of Nagpur. It has a population of total 154,180 people. This constituency has been reserved under the Scheduled Caste category.