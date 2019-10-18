Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Umarkhed profile: Congress fields Vijay Khadase against BJP candidate Namdev Sasane in reserved seat

Umarkhed Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories in the Yavatmal district — Ralegaon (ST), Arni (ST), Umarkhed (SC).

Constituency Name—Umarkhed

Constituency Number— 82

District—Yavatmal

Total Electors—2,92,870

Female Electors—1,39,350

Male Electors—1,53,518

Third Gender— 2

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Advocate Anantrao Apparao Dewasarkar won the constituency with 40,668 votes against Prakash Patil Dewasarkar of NCP who managed 37,190 votes. In 2004, Ingle Uttam Raghoji of BJP won receiving 52,143 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Advocate Devsarkar Anantrao who garnered just 37,234 votes. In the 2009 Assembly election, Khadase Vijayrao Yadavrao of Congress won receiving 66,882 votes against Rajendra Waman Najardhane of the BJP who secured 59,507 votes. In 2014, Rajendra Waman Najardhane of the BJP overtook Khadse Vijayrao Yadavrao of the Congress with a margin of 48,576 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Congress has fielded Vijay Y Khadase against BJP candidate Namdev Sasane.

Demographics – This town is famous for its numerous fig trees. It has a total population of 259,357 people.