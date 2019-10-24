Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Umarga Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:51:35 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Ramakant Laxman Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prof.dr.suryakant Ratan Chougule 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravsaheb Shrirang Sarvade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLRP Sachin Jaihind Dede 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Jalindar Shravan Kokane 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Gaikwad Tanaji Vaijanath 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amol Mohan Kavatekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Bhalerao Dattu Rohidas 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Chougule Dnyanraj Dhondiram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deelip Nagnath Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVA Sandeep Dharma Katabu 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Umarga is the 240th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, the total number of electors are 296746. Out of the total, 139266 are female and 157479 are male electors.

  • Chougule D Dondiram of Shiv Sena won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Umarga Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Osmanabad district — Umarga.

Umarga Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

File image of an EVM. CNN-News18

Constituency Name—Umarga

Constituency Number—240

District Name—Osmanabad

Total Electors—296746

Female Electors—139266

Male Electors—157479

Third Gender—1

Reserved — Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections–Shiv Sena has been holding the seat since 2009 with their candidate Dnyanraj Dhondiram Chougule defeated Congress candidates Kisan Nagnath Kamble and Dr Gaikwad Baburao Pandurang in 2014 and 2009 respectively by a margin of 20,000 and 10,000 votes.

This election will see Chougule defend his seat against Jalindar Shravan Kokane of MNS and Bhalerao Dattu Rohidas of Congress among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:51:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores