Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Umarga profile: Shiv Sena MLA Dnyanraj Dhondiram Chougule aims for hat-trick against MNS, Congress rivals

Umarga Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Osmanabad district — Umarga.

Constituency Name—Umarga

Constituency Number—240

District Name—Osmanabad

Total Electors—296746

Female Electors—139266

Male Electors—157479

Third Gender—1

Reserved — Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections–Shiv Sena has been holding the seat since 2009 with their candidate Dnyanraj Dhondiram Chougule defeated Congress candidates Kisan Nagnath Kamble and Dr Gaikwad Baburao Pandurang in 2014 and 2009 respectively by a margin of 20,000 and 10,000 votes.

This election will see Chougule defend his seat against Jalindar Shravan Kokane of MNS and Bhalerao Dattu Rohidas of Congress among others.

