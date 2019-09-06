You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Umang Singhar working as BJP agent, want him to resign, says senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader

Politics Asian News International Sep 06, 2019 16:38:34 IST

  • Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Manak Agarwal has accused party MLA Umang Singhar of working as a 'BJP agent' to malign the image of Digvijay Singh

  • Agarwal's comments come in the backdrop of state forest minister Umang Singhar alleging that Digvijay Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath-led governmen

  • Singhar has written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi after Digvijay Singh accused the BJP and Bajrang Dal of taking money from ISI

Bhopal: Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Manak Agarwal has accused party MLA Umang Singhar of working as a "BJP agent" and trying to malign the image of former state chief minister Digvijay Singh.

Umang Singhar working as BJP agent, want him to resign, says senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Manak Singh talking to ANI on Thursday. ANI

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Agarwal demanded the suspension of Singhar from the party.

"This is an attempt by the BJP to malign the image of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Umang Singhar is in league with the BJP and is working as their agent. He should be suspended from the party or asked to resign," he said.

Asserting that Digvijay Singh is not scared of alleged attacks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agarwal said, "Digvijay Singh-led government was in power in the state for 10 years and BJP for 15 years. If Singh has done something wrong, they should have investigated it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah kept attacking him but Singh was not scared."

Agarwal's comments come in the backdrop of state forest minister Umang Singhar alleging that Digvijay Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath-led government and establishing himself as a "power centre".

Singhar has also written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi after Digvijay Singh accused the BJP and Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI).

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 16:38:34 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores