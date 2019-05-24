Co-presented by


Uluberia Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:18:51 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Sajda Ahmed 694,945 Votes 53% Votes
BJP Joy Banerjee 479,586 Votes 37% Votes
CPI(M) Maksuda Khatun 81,314 Votes 6% Votes
INC Shoma Ranisree Roy 27,568 Votes 2% Votes
Nota Nota 9,399 Votes 1% Votes
IND Durgadas Hajra 6,770 Votes 1% Votes
IND Susanta Kumar Dalui 3,077 Votes 0% Votes
RJASP Alimuddin Nazir 2,519 Votes 0% Votes
IUC Simal Saren 2,339 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amal Barman 1,885 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Minati Sarkar 1,697 Votes 0% Votes
Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 14,48,632 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,61,951

Female electors: 6,86,681

Assembly Constituencies: Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar (SC), Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta, Udaynarayanpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Kalyanpur Assembly segment ceases to exist after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hannan Mollah of the CPM represented Uluberia in the Lok Sabha between 1980 and 2009. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Sultan Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat. After Ahmed’s death in 2017, his wife Sajda Ahmed won the seat in a by-election.

Demographics: Muslims constitute at least 40 percent of the electorate in this constituency. All parties expected the BJP to field Muslim candidates in the 2018 bypoll. However, BJP fielded a Hindu candidate in order to reap the split in Muslim votes.

