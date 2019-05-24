Uluberia Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 14,48,632 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,61,951

Female electors: 6,86,681

Assembly Constituencies: Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar (SC), Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta, Udaynarayanpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Kalyanpur Assembly segment ceases to exist after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hannan Mollah of the CPM represented Uluberia in the Lok Sabha between 1980 and 2009. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Sultan Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat. After Ahmed’s death in 2017, his wife Sajda Ahmed won the seat in a by-election.

Demographics: Muslims constitute at least 40 percent of the electorate in this constituency. All parties expected the BJP to field Muslim candidates in the 2018 bypoll. However, BJP fielded a Hindu candidate in order to reap the split in Muslim votes.

