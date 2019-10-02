Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Uklana profile: Parties hope to outsmart each other in reserved seat that came into being in 2009

Uklana Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 1,93,288

Female electors: 88,304

Male electors: 1,04,984

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Uklana held its first elections as an Assembly constituency in 2009. Congress candidate Naresh Selwal became the MLA by securing 45,973 votes. Seema Devi of the INLD emerged a runner-up with 42,235 votes. In the 2014 elections, the INLD gained over the BJP as Anoop Dhanak defeated Seema Gaibipur with almost 18,000 votes more.

Lalita Tank from INLD, Chaudhary Bhajan Lal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Bala Devi from Congress and Asha Khedar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Uklana LAC in 2019

Demographics: Uklana houses well-known grain markets that supply numerous traders in Haryana. Hindus form a majority of the population.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

