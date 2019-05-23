Ujjain Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Anil Firojiya of BJP wins

Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 22

Total Electors: 15,25,481 (2014 elections)

Male Electors: 7,90,889

Female Electors: 7,34,592

Assembly Constituencies: Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghatiya, Ujjain Uttar, Ujjain Dakshin, Badnagar, Alot

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Alot Assembly Constituency added to Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Satyanarayan Jatiya represented the constituency between 1989 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, Premchand Guddu of the Congress was finally able to breach the BJP bastion. However, in the 2014 elections, BJP made a comeback. BJP candidate Chintamani Malviya defeated Guddu by over 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Ujjain, which is renowned for the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva as well as the Kumbh Mela, is a BJP bastion since 1989. As per 2011 Census, nearly 35 percent of the population lives in urban centres, while rest live in rural areas. The Scheduled Caste population in the constituency stands at 26 percent. Muslims are found in sizeable numbers, especially in the main town where their population is estimated to be around 2 Lakhs.

