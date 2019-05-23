Ujiarpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ujiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,28,445

Female electors: 6,60,322

Male electors: 7,68,123

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Patepur Assembly segment was added to this constituency following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Patepur (SC), Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar, Bibhitipur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Ashwamedh Devi defeated RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Nityanand Rai won the election, triumphing over Mehta.

Demographics: It covers a part of Patpeur and parts of Samastipur. It is dominated by people from extremely backward castes and OBCs. As per 2014 estimates, there are around 2 lakh Koeri voters in the region followed by around 1.8 lakh Yadav voters. There are a sizeable number of Brahmins and Bhumihars too.

