Ujiarpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:13:52 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Nityanand Rai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Navin Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RLSP Upendra Kushwaha 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSMP(S) Dr. Ajay Singh Almust 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Amrendra Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVP Jay Narayan Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
JPJD Kumar Gaurav 0 Votes 0% Votes
SAAF A M Izharul Haque 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sudhir Kumar Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLP Lalan Kumar Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLND Raj Kumar Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
JRVP Manoj Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Allamaa Shiblee Nomanee Halami 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pranav Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramashray Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Anwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mamta Kumari 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) Ajay Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Ujiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,28,445

Female electors: 6,60,322

Male electors: 7,68,123

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Patepur Assembly segment was added to this constituency following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Patepur (SC), Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar, Bibhitipur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Ashwamedh Devi defeated RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Nityanand Rai won the election, triumphing over Mehta.

Demographics: It covers a part of Patpeur and parts of Samastipur. It is dominated by people from extremely backward castes and OBCs. As per 2014 estimates, there are around 2 lakh Koeri voters in the region followed by around 1.8 lakh Yadav voters. There are a sizeable number of Brahmins and Bhumihars too.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:13:52 IST

