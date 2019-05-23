Udhampur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Jitendra Singh retains his seat

Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kishtwar, Inderwal, Doda, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Banihal, Gulab Garh, Reasi, Gool Arnas, Udhampur, Chenani, Ram Nagar, Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar, Hira Nagar

Results in last four elections: BJP’s Chaman Lal Gupta won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Congress’ Chaudhary Lal Singh in 2004. Singh was re-elected in 2009. BJP’s Jitendra Singh was elected MP in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over six districts of Kathua, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kishtwar in the Jammu region of the state. The majority of voters in this constituency are Hindus followed by the Muslim voters, including the tribal Gujjars and nomadic goatherds called the 'Bakarwals'. Sikh voters are also present in this constituency.

