Udgir Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Udgir Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Latur district — Udgir.

Constituency Name—Udgir

Constituency Number—237

District Name—Latur

Total Electors—298411

Female Electors—140161

Male Electors—158250

Third Gender—0

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections—BJP MLA Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao won the Assembly elections in 2014 and 2009, defeating Congress candidates Sanjay Baburao Bansode and Kaamant Machhindra Gunwantrao respectively.

In 2004, Bhosale Chandrashekhar Dhoniba of NCP won the seat with 57,605 votes against Kendre Govind Dnyanoba of BJP with 54,488 votes.

In 2019, BJP will be fielding Anil Sadashiv Kamble against Kashinath Gunaji Kale of BSP and Bansode Sanjay Baburao of NCP among others.

