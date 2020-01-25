Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on 7 March to mark completion of 100 days in power, announces Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on 7 March, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday. "Ayodhya mein jallosh! 7 March, 2020," Raut said in a tweet.

Raut had announced on Wednesday that Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of 100 days in power. However, he had not specified the date at that time.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the chief minister on 28 November, 2019.

