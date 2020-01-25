You are here:
Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on 7 March to mark completion of 100 days in power, announces Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 25, 2020 14:45:18 IST

  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on 7 March, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced

  • Raut had announced that Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark completion of 100 days in power

  • This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on 7 March, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday. "Ayodhya mein jallosh! 7 March, 2020," Raut said in a tweet.

File image of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Twitter@rautsanjay61

Raut had announced on Wednesday that Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of 100 days in power. However, he had not specified the date at that time.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the chief minister on 28 November, 2019.

