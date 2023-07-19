Politics

Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The meeting between the two leaders comes just a day after the Opposition held a pivotal meet in Bengaluru where they renamed UPA as INDIA, which is short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance

Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar. PTI file

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met in Mumbai today.

The meeting between the two leaders comes just a day after the Opposition held a pivotal meet in Bengaluru where they renamed UPA as INDIA, which is short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, parted ways with the party to join the BJP-led Maharashtra government as the deputy chief minister.

The meeting between Pawar and Thackeray was also attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray.

Following the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that he hopes “he (Ajit Pawar) will do the right work for the people.”

“I requested him (Ajit Pawar) that in the midst of all the political upheavel, important and fundamental issues should not get overlooked,” he said.

“I asked him to do good work for the state and people,” Thackeray said after meeting Pawar, who is also the finance minister, at his office.

The former chief minister noted that he had worked with Pawar in his cabinet and knew his style of functioning. Pawar was Thackeray’s deputy in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

