Uddhav Thackeray asks Shiv Sena workers to ensure victory of alliance with BJP, holds meeting with MPs, district party chiefs

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed to the leaders and office-bearers of his party to ensure the victory of BJP-Sena alliance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Thackeray held a meeting of party MPs, district and taluka chiefs at the party headquarters to devise a strategy for the polls. It was the first meeting after a decision was made to join hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The directives assume significance as a section of grassroots party workers are not happy with his decision to ally with the BJP.

Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said, "Uddhav ji believes in a two-way approach towards party workers. He gives them guidance and takes their advice."

He said Thackeray was conducting meetings at various levels to clear doubts and answer queries of grassroots workers regarding the alliance.

Meanwhile, another Sena leader quoted Thackeray as saying the Sena-BJP alliance's victory was very important for the country and all party workers should strive hard for it.

He also said efforts should be made at the local level to pave the way for the alliance's victory.

