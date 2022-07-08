Uddhav camp on Monday moved the SC challenging Maharashtra Governor's June 30 decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in Maharashtra and holding Speaker's election in the Assembly.

New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray-led faction on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's June 30 decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in Maharashtra and holding Speaker's election in the Assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction moves Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s June 30th decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in Maharashtra and election of the Speaker in the Assembly. pic.twitter.com/UZt6zNuZ1J — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

The Thackeray camp has argued that the floor test was illegal since 16 rebel MLAs who voted were facing disqualification.

Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as the new chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively, on 30 June.

On 4 July, the rebel camp had received 164 votes in the 288-member Assembly, sailing through the majority mark of 144. Meanwhile, only 99 MLAs had voted against it.

With inputs from PTI

