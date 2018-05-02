Uday Narayan Choudhary quits JD(U), blames party for silence on rising crimes against Dalits in Bihar and across India

Patna: Senior Janata Dal(United) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary, former Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, on Wednesday said he was quitting the ruling party to denounce the state government's anti-Dalit policies.

"I have resigned from the JD(U) over the party leadership's silence on increasing crime and atrocities against Dalits in Bihar and across the country. The government led by the party is also pursuing anti-Dalit policies," the Dalit leader told the media.

Choudhary has expressed his displeasure with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, since he teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Choudhary, once considered close to Nitish Kumar, said: "I was neglected, ignored and sidelined in the party and no attention was paid when I raised issues related to Dalits."

In recent times, Choudhary has joined hands with the RJD and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha. On Tuesday, he led a march in support of the Dalit cause.