Uchana Kalan Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Uchana Kalan Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 2,05,355

Female electors: 92,919

Male electors: 1,12,432

Third gender electors: 4

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In the 2000 elections, INLD’s Bhag Singh defeated Congress candidate Birender Singh, the MLA in power. In 2005, the Congress gained over the INLD as Des Raj Nambardar lost and Birender Singh returned to power. Interestingly, Birender Singh had defeated Nambardar 23 years before he defeated him again. However, in 2009, Singh lost to INLD’s Om Prakash Chautala. The BJP attained victory in Uchana Kalan in 2014 as its candidate Premlata Singh — wife of Birender Singh — defeated the INLD’s Dushyant Chautala by almost 6,500 votes.

Satpal Gandakheda from INLD, Samarjit from Bahujan Samaj Party, Balram Katwal from Congress and Prem Lala from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Uchana Kalan’s Anaj Mandi is renowned for its crops, particularly wheat, cotton, and paddy. Five-time MLA Birender Singh, who quickly became a “political star” for winning the Assembly elections during the “anti-Congress wave” in India, joined the BJP in 2014.

