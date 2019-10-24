Tumsar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tumsar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Bhandara district — Bhandara.

Constituency Name – Tumsar

Constituency Number – 60

District – Bhandara

Total Electors – 3,01,730

Female Electors – 1,48,951

Male Electors – 1,52,779

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Kukde Madhukarrao Yashwantrao of the BJP won this seat with 31,910 votes against the Congress candidate Titarmare Narayan Tulshiram who netted 25,917 votes only. In 2004, Yashwantrao won this seat again with 29,725 votes against Independent candidate Anil Bawankar, who secured 25,524 votes in total. In the 2009 Assembly election, Bawankar Anil Fattu of the Congress won this seat with 66,557 votes against the sitting BJP MLA who netted 59,940 votes only. In 2014, Waghmare Charan Sovinda of the BJP won this seat with 73,952 votes against the NCP candidate Kukade Madhukar Yashwantrao who netted 45,273 votes.

For the 2019 election, incumbent MLA Waghmare is contesting as an Independent candidate while the BJP has fielded Pradeep Motiram Padole. Also, in the fray are NCP's Karemore Raju Manikrao, Chhaya Murlidhar Gabhane of Bahujan Samaj Party and Vijay Ramkrushna Shahare of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics: Tumsar is also known famously as “Rice City”.

