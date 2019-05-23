Tumkur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda loses

Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total Electors: 15,18,518 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,64,561

Female Electors: 7,53,957

Assembly Constituencies: Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere (SC), Gubbi, Madhugiri

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GS Basavaraj won the seat in 1999 and 2009 elections, first as a Congress candidate and then as a BJP nominee. In 2004, S Mallikarjunaiah of the BJP won the seat. Ten years later, in the 2014 elections, BJP lost the seat to Congress candidate SP Muddahanumegowda.

Demography: Situated close to state capital Bengaluru, Tumkur, the district headquarters, is quickly becoming a satellite town of Bengaluru. Tumkur is unique as it borders eight other districts — the most in Karnataka — and remains a bastion of Lingayat community in the otherwise Vokkaliga-dominated South Karnataka. Lingayats are dominant in 9 out of the 11 constituencies in the district; Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur and Tumkur Rural being their major pockets. Vokkaligas the second most important group while Dalits are the third largest group.

