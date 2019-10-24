Tuljapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tuljapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Osmanabad district — Umarga.

Constituency Name—Tuljapur

Constituency Number—241

District Name—Osmanabad

Total Electors—351361

Female Electors—163706

Male Electors—187649

Third Gender—6

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections– Congress has held this seat since 1999 through its candidate and incumbent MLA Chavan Madhukarao Deorao.

In 2014, Deorao, with 70,701 votes, defeated NCP's Gore Jeevanrao Vishwanathrao, who received 41,091 votes.

In 2004, Deorao defeated BJP's Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra. In 2004 and 1999, Deorao defeated SP's Devanand Sahebrao Rochkari and NCP's Borgaonkar Narendra Baburao.

In 2019, Deorao will be seen defending his seat against BJP's Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil and Navgire Prashant Prakash of MNS among others.

