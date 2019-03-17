TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK releases first list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha, 9 bypoll constituencies

Chennai: The TTV Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Sunday announced the first list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha seats and 9 by-election seats.

Party leader Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from Trichy parliamentary constituency while former speaker K Kalimuthu's son David Annadurai will contest from Madurai Lok Sabha seat.

Another party leader, P Vetrivel, will fight from Perumbavoor in the impending bypolls.

The legislators who were earlier disqualified have also been nominated to contest from nine constituencies where by-elections will be held.

Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls will be held in Tamil Nadu on 18 April in the second phase of the seven-phased elections. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

