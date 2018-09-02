TRS rally latest updates: KCR's son and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has arrived at the venue of the Telanagan Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) rally, Pragathi Nivedana Sabha. Ministers are slowly arriving at the venue in Ranga Reddy district after attending the Telangana cabinet meeting.
The cabinet meeting ended without any word on early polls in the state. Ministers are now headed to the venue of the Telanagan Rashtra Samithi's rally. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will leave at 5.30 pm and is expected to deliver his speech from 6 pm to 8 pm.
After the meeting, TRS leaders Etela Rajender and Harish Rao announced the new decisions made during the meet, but remained mum about whether the state will opt for early Assembly polls, as KCR has hinted at several times.
Rain has not dampened the spirits of TRS supporters gathered at Kongara Kalan in Rangareddy district.
Ahead of the massive rally in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said the turnout for the rally will be something people will remember for a very long time. "It is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," he said.
In what is touted to be a clear indication of Telangana holding early Assembly elections this year, a special summary revision of all electoral rolls in the 199 constituencies was ordered across the state on Saturday.
For last few weeks, Rao had been dropping hints of Assembly elections being advanced. He has already declared that the party will announce the candidates in September.
The state unit of Congress, however, said that KCR is going for early elections as a "last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the "rising Congress wave".
State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has failed to fulfil a single major election promise.
KCR is known to go for early polls
KCR is keen to advance the Assembly polls by six months to avoid simultaneous elections to the Assembly and the Parliament.
His two meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August further added to the speculation.
KCR's son and cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said the chief minister would take a final decision on early polls. Rama Rao, who is number two in the party and the government, is confident of TRS retaining power whenever the elections are held as the party enjoys full support of the people.
Titled "Pragati Nivedana", the meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts is expected to attract 25 lakh people. Rama Rao claims that this will be the biggest political rally in the country.
According to him, TRS has 47 lakh members and if half of them turn up, the meet would be a huge success. TRS leaders are mobilising people for the meet from across the state.
Arrangements were in full swing for the meeting amid allegations by the Congress and other opposition parties that TRS was misusing official machinery. They asked TRS to explain the source of funds for the event.
The massive mobilisation of people is expected to hit the traffic on Outer Ring Road (ORR) as thousands of vehicles will be heading towards the venue from different entry points along ORR. Rama Rao has suggested to people not attending the meeting to stay indoors.
Hyderabad High Court, while rejecting a petition to bar the meet, directed the organisers to ensure that inconvenience to public is minimised.
TRS has turned the city and outskirts pink by putting up billboards, flags and posters.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Sep 02, 2018 17:10 PM
Highlights
Video shows alleged TRS supporters drinking on bus headed to rally
A video is being widely shared on social media, including by the Telangana Congress, in which alleged TRS supporters can be seen drinking on a bus believed to be heading to the party's rally in Ranga Reddy district. The Telangana Congress has been alleging that TRS has paid "supporters" to attend the rally to create an impression of massive strength.
KTR and Kavitha Kalvakuntla interact with reporters at the TRS rally venue
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, or KTR as he is known, and MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla are interacting with media representatives at the venue of the TRS' Pragathi Nivedana Sabha.
Telangana deputy CM says no decision on Assembly dissolution, early polls yet
After the Telangana cabinet meeting in Hyderabad ended, state deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihar said they had briefed the media on the decisions made as per the agenda of the meeting. "There will be another cabinet meeting soon to make more decisions."
The Telangana cabinet met in Hyderabad amid speculation that the chief minister was planning to dissolve the state Assembly and go for early polls. But the meeting ended without a decision on the matter.
Read the full article here.
Rally to begin at 4 pm, about 25 lakh people expected to attend
The rally is expected to begin at 4 pm and News18 reported that about 25 lakh people are likely to attend the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha.
Another Cabinet meeting to be held soon
Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihar said that another Cabinet meeting will be held "soon" and "key decision" will be taken. With this, the suspense about whether the dissolution of Assembly will take place or not continues.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Telangana government announces salary hikes for ASHA workers, contract doctors
Following the Cabinet meeting, TRS leaders Etela Rajender and Harish Rao announced the new measures taken during the meet, but made no announcement about whether the state will opt for early Assembly polls or not. Here are the new sops:
1. Telangana cabinet ratifies earlier decision to enhance archakas retirement age to 65 years.
2. Hike in salaries for contract doctors from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.
3. Honorarium hike for ASHA workers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500.
4. Cabinet approves allotment of five more acres for Reddy Hostel in Hyderabad
5. Honorarium for Gopal Mitras hiked from Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,500.
6. Govt sanctions Rs 70 crore and 70 acres for construction of 'self-respect' buildings for different castes
7. 71 acres of land allotted to 50 percent of backward classes communities.
8. Another five acres of land allotted to Reddy's Hostel building
9. Salaries hiked for 9,000 employees in Health department.
With inputs from Dinesh Akula and T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Cabinet meeting ends
The crucial Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has come to an end. The Cabinet may pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly and recommend this to Governor ESL Narasimhan. If the Election Commission agrees, the polls may be held in December along with the elections in three other states.
Rao will make the announcement at the rally.
Input from T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
TRS seeks to dwarf Congress in comparison to 'Baahubalisque' KCR
On numerous occasions, KCR — as the chief minister is better known — has pointed to surveys he commissioned that predict a tally of 100 of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly for the TRS. If the Opposition really is in such bad shape in the state, then is there a need to organise such a show of political muscle?
From KCR's point of view, the answer is yes. And this is because KCR is looking as much at Hyderabad as he is at New Delhi. With this massive rally, the TRS intends to make the Opposition Congress feel dwarfed in comparison to the "Baahubalisque" KCR. The party also aims to make people 1,500 kilometres away in North India sit up and take note of the optics of the mass mobilisation.
Read full article here
Rain plays spoilsport again at venue
It has begun raining again at the rally venue. People are covering their heads with newspapers due to the rain. The chairs are soaked up and there is water everywhere at the venue. Rain has been playing a spoilsport since Saturday evening. Overnight showers had left the venue partly battered with hoardings and cutouts fallen to on the ground.
Image courtesy: C Sanjay/101Reporters
Revision of electoral rolls ordered ahead of Telangana Cabinet meeting
In what is touted to be a clear indication of Telangana holding early Assembly elections this year, a special summary revision of all electoral rolls in the 199 constituencies was ordered across the state on Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told The Times of India that the process would begin from 1 September itself and be completed by 30 November.
Cabinet meeting expected to begin at 2 pm
Telagana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take "key decisions" at the Cabinet meeting which is likely to begin at 2 pm and announce them at the rally later in the evening.
25 lakh people expected to attend rally
Titled "Pragati Nivedana", the meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts is expected to attract 25 lakh people. KCR's son and cabinet minister KT Rama Rao claims that this will be the biggest political rally in the country.
17:10 (IST)
Video shows alleged TRS supporters drinking on bus headed to rally
A video is being widely shared on social media, including by the Telangana Congress, in which alleged TRS supporters can be seen drinking on a bus believed to be heading to the party's rally in Ranga Reddy district. The Telangana Congress has been alleging that TRS has paid "supporters" to attend the rally to create an impression of massive strength.
16:54 (IST)
Congress continues with #KCRFailedTelangana narrative
Even as celebrations and performances continue at the venue of the TRS rally, the Telangana Congress kept up its attack on the party. Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted: "Will KCR be asking for forgiveness from the youth of Telangana at the meeting for failing to provide the 2,00,000 government jobs lying vacant & failing to create one job for every household? He has not even created one job for every village."
Reddy also tweeted: "Is KCR wasting crores of money in conducting the #PrajaVedanaSabha to highlight how he has cheated our Muslim & Tribal brothers & sisters by not giving them the promised 12% reservation?"
16:49 (IST)
KTR and Kavitha Kalvakuntla interact with reporters at the TRS rally venue
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, or KTR as he is known, and MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla are interacting with media representatives at the venue of the TRS' Pragathi Nivedana Sabha.
16:42 (IST)
KT Rama Rao says people will remember the turnout for long
Telangana minister and KCR's son KT Rama Rao told reporters that the turnout at the TRS rally will be "something that people will remember for a long time". "It is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," he said on the party's "Pragathi Nivedana Sabha" in Ranga Reddy district.
16:29 (IST)
Telangana irrigation minister Harish Rao arrives on stage
Telangana Irrigation Minister Harish Rao has arrived on stage, as celebrations continue off stage ahead of KCR's address.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
16:18 (IST)
Telangana deputy CM says no decision on Assembly dissolution, early polls yet
After the Telangana cabinet meeting in Hyderabad ended, state deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihar said they had briefed the media on the decisions made as per the agenda of the meeting. "There will be another cabinet meeting soon to make more decisions."
The Telangana cabinet met in Hyderabad amid speculation that the chief minister was planning to dissolve the state Assembly and go for early polls. But the meeting ended without a decision on the matter.
Read the full article here.
16:13 (IST)
Speculations rife that Chandrashekar Rao may chair cabinet meeting on 4 September
Speculations are rife that Chandrashekar Rao may chair cabinet meeting on 4 September and the decision to dissolve the state Assembly may be taken then.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
16:02 (IST)
Telangana Congress takes a dig at Chandrashekar Rao over farmer suicides in Telangana
On Saturday, the Telangana Congress had claimed that K Chandrashekar Rao is going for early elections as a "last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the "rising congress wave."
15:57 (IST)
Separate arena for women supporters at rally venue
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
15:52 (IST)
Rally to begin at 4 pm, about 25 lakh people expected to attend
The rally is expected to begin at 4 pm and News18 reported that about 25 lakh people are likely to attend the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha.
15:49 (IST)
WATCH: People dance at rally venue
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
15:36 (IST)
For early polls in Telangana, EC has to be on the same page
For all this to happen, the Election Commission of India has to be on the same page as KCR. Elections to three North Indian states are due in November-December, and the issue with Telangana is that the revision of the electoral rolls in the state will be completed only by January. Would it make sense for the Assembly elections to then be held in January, followed by the Lok Sabha polls three months later, resulting in wasteful expenditure of public money?
Read full article here
15:07 (IST)
Documentary on KCR's tenure as CM being played at venue
A documentary on four years of administration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is being played at the rally venue. Local leaders claim it is the best way to reach the masses.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
15:06 (IST)
TRS feels approaching Assembly and Lok Sabha polls separately will ensure party is in better position
The TRS believes that if it tackles the Assembly and parliamentary elections separately, the party will be in a better position politically. This is because KCR will be able to convert the Assembly elections into a presidential contest where the attention is focused entirely on him. Also, if he wins the Assembly polls, the Telangana chief minister can use that momentum to position himself as one of the leaders in the reckoning for the top job at the head of a "Third Front", if both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are not in a position to form the government at the Centre.
15:03 (IST)
Lack of waste management at venue
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
15:00 (IST)
WATCH: Tribal dancers from Adilabad district perform on stage to keep TRS supporters entertained and engaged.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
14:54 (IST)
Supporters arrive in large numbers at rally venue
Large number of TRS supporters have turned up for the rally. The venue becoming getting jam packed.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
14:47 (IST)
Another Cabinet meeting to be held soon
Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihar said that another Cabinet meeting will be held "soon" and "key decision" will be taken. With this, the suspense about whether the dissolution of Assembly will take place or not continues.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
14:43 (IST)
Telangana government announces salary hikes for ASHA workers, contract doctors
Following the Cabinet meeting, TRS leaders Etela Rajender and Harish Rao announced the new measures taken during the meet, but made no announcement about whether the state will opt for early Assembly polls or not. Here are the new sops:
1. Telangana cabinet ratifies earlier decision to enhance archakas retirement age to 65 years.
2. Hike in salaries for contract doctors from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.
3. Honorarium hike for ASHA workers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500.
4. Cabinet approves allotment of five more acres for Reddy Hostel in Hyderabad
5. Honorarium for Gopal Mitras hiked from Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,500.
6. Govt sanctions Rs 70 crore and 70 acres for construction of 'self-respect' buildings for different castes
7. 71 acres of land allotted to 50 percent of backward classes communities.
8. Another five acres of land allotted to Reddy's Hostel building
9. Salaries hiked for 9,000 employees in Health department.
With inputs from Dinesh Akula and T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
14:38 (IST)
TRS prepared to face elections any time, says minister KT Rama Rao
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao who is closely monitoring all arrangements at the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha said the programme would set a new benchmark for massive political parties meeting in the State.
Speaking to media persons at the venue, Rao said the people of Telangana, who have benefited through different welfare programmes and schemes of the TRS government, are arriving at the venue voluntarily as a thanksgiving gesture. With the buzz of early elections reverberating across the state, the minister said the TRS was prepared to face elections at any time.
Dismissing the Congress Party’s allegations over misuse of public money and official machinery, the minister said the Congress was involving in mudslinging as it was unable to digest the increasing popularity of the TRS among the people.
14:36 (IST)
KCR to make his speech at rally at 6 pm
Following the Cabinet meet, ministers will leave for the rally after lunch while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will leave at 5.30 pm. He will deliver his speech from 6 pm to 8 pm.
14:36 (IST)
Rains stop at rally venue
After a brief spell of showers, it has stopped raining at the rally venue. The rains have been playing a spoilsport since Saturday evening. Overnight showers had left the venue partly battered with hoardings and cutouts fallen to on the ground.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
14:28 (IST)
TRS leaders hold presser
TRS leaders Etela Rajender and Harish Rao are holding the press meet instead of the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
14:27 (IST)
Rally is KCR's way of showing the massive support he has in his backyard
When KCR had attempted to float a non-BJP, non-Congress "Federal Front", other parties did not quite warm up to the idea of the TRS chief pitching himself as the leader of such a group. This rally is KCR's way of showing his support base in his backyard.
Moreover, the grand meeting could also coincide with an announcement of the dissolution of the Telangana Assembly, paving the way for early polls in the state. KCR's intention with the splurge and glitzy television productions is to show that he is already off the blocks.
Read full article here
14:24 (IST)
Cabinet meeting ends
The crucial Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has come to an end. The Cabinet may pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly and recommend this to Governor ESL Narasimhan. If the Election Commission agrees, the polls may be held in December along with the elections in three other states.
Rao will make the announcement at the rally.
Input from T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
14:12 (IST)
TRS seeks to dwarf Congress in comparison to 'Baahubalisque' KCR
On numerous occasions, KCR — as the chief minister is better known — has pointed to surveys he commissioned that predict a tally of 100 of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly for the TRS. If the Opposition really is in such bad shape in the state, then is there a need to organise such a show of political muscle?
From KCR's point of view, the answer is yes. And this is because KCR is looking as much at Hyderabad as he is at New Delhi. With this massive rally, the TRS intends to make the Opposition Congress feel dwarfed in comparison to the "Baahubalisque" KCR. The party also aims to make people 1,500 kilometres away in North India sit up and take note of the optics of the mass mobilisation.
Read full article here
14:04 (IST)
Rain plays spoilsport again at venue
It has begun raining again at the rally venue. People are covering their heads with newspapers due to the rain. The chairs are soaked up and there is water everywhere at the venue. Rain has been playing a spoilsport since Saturday evening. Overnight showers had left the venue partly battered with hoardings and cutouts fallen to on the ground.
Image courtesy: C Sanjay/101Reporters
14:01 (IST)
Water bottles arranged for TRS supporters at the rally venue
Water bottles have been kept for free at the rally vneue. A farmer can seen picking one up.
Image courtesy: C Sanjay/101Reporters
13:58 (IST)
Inside the rally venue
Sunday's TRS rally is billed as the "mother of all rallies". Titled "Pragati Nivedana", the meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts is expected to attract 25 lakh people. The venue looked like a sea of pink, with pink billboards and supporters dressed in the party colours as well.
Image courtesy: C Sanjay/101Reporters
13:55 (IST)
WATCH: Villagers satisfied with TRS govt to vote for them again
The video shows a villager talking about welfare schemes. He said that the villagers are satisfied to vote again for TRS. He also added that he came from Jayshankar Bhupalapally district to attend the rally in Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
13:46 (IST)
Cabinet meeting underway at Pragati Bhavan
A crucial meeting of the Telangana Cabinet is underway amid talks that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to dissolve the state Assembly to go for early polls. The meeting began at 1 pm at the Pragati Bhavan, official residence of the chief minister.
According to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, the Cabinet will take some key decisions and the same will be announced by the party chief later in the day at a public meeting titled "Pragathi Nivedana Sabha", being held on the outskirts of Hyderabad. - IANS
13:41 (IST)
Local artists perform at rally venue
Local artists with drums can be seen preparing themselves for their performance to keep the party supporters engaged.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
13:29 (IST)
From Agitator to Administrator
A picture gallery has also been made at the rally venue to inform TRS supporters all the the work done by Telangana chief minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
13:24 (IST)
Medical camps set up near rally venue
Health camps have also been set up near the rally venue. It is around 50 metres south to the venue.
Input by C Sanjay/101Reporters
13:13 (IST)
Venue is a sea of pink
The venue looks like a pink sea. Large number of female supporters have come wearing pink dresses. The venue has been decorated with pink colour and even hoardings are also in pink.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Image courtesy: C Sanjay/101Reporters
13:11 (IST)
'Going to be biggest political rally ever held in India'
Ahead of the massive rally in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said the turnout for the rally will be something people will remember for a very long time. "It is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," he said.
13:06 (IST)
KCR announces 35% pay hike for Electricity Department employees
KCR, on Saturday, reportedly announced a 35 percent increase in pay for the employees of the Electricity Department. He also announced other sops and transferred IAS and IPS officers, which is usually done before an election.
13:01 (IST)
KCR depicted as Lord Rama in poster in Ranga Reddy district
Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is depicted as Lord Rama in a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) poster in Ranga Reddy district, ahead of the party's Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha which will be held later on Sunday.
12:57 (IST)
Folk dancers entertain crowd at venue
Folk dancers, local artists have been called to keep the TRS supporters entertained at the rally venue. People are already dancing, singing and enjoying at the rally venue.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Image courtesy: C Sanjay
12:51 (IST)
'We are like this only', says TRS on massive political rally
"We are like this only," the TRS says when asked whether it was necessary to indulge in such an over-the-top show of strength. The amount being spent to organise the mega event remains a secret. TRS has been referring to its public meetings during the Telangana movement, which saw attendance in several lakhs, but the scale of the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha does not fit with the party's confidence of winning the Telangana Assembly elections for sure.
Read full article here
12:45 (IST)
Cell towers erected, new roads laid at rally venue
Four cell towers have been erected and 16 new roads have been laid out to facilitate cadre movement (at the venue). Although the TRS claims that the gathering will primarily see party workers in attendance, members of women's self-help groups in different towns of Telangana have been asked to participate in the rally to be eligible for sops in the future.
12:41 (IST)
KCR might announce sops up to Rs 60,000cr at public meet
With his eye on advancing the Assembly polls to December in Telangana, The Times of India reported that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce sops of up to Rs 60,000cr during the massive TRS rally on Sunday. As per the report, the chief minister is set to announce a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh to each farmer, monthly stipend to unemployed youths, interim relief to government employees etc.
12:37 (IST)
Revision of electoral rolls ordered ahead of Telangana Cabinet meeting
In what is touted to be a clear indication of Telangana holding early Assembly elections this year, a special summary revision of all electoral rolls in the 199 constituencies was ordered across the state on Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told The Times of India that the process would begin from 1 September itself and be completed by 30 November.
12:33 (IST)
Logistics give away scale of the 'big, fat political event'
For Sunday's event, the ruling party in Telangana has hired 7,300 of the state's 12,000 public buses to ferry its cadre from districts. For two days now, party workers have been travelling from villages on 10,000 tractors to reach the venue by Saturday night.
12:23 (IST)
Cabinet meeting expected to begin at 2 pm
Telagana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take "key decisions" at the Cabinet meeting which is likely to begin at 2 pm and announce them at the rally later in the evening.
12:20 (IST)
More visuals from venue
The TRS rally, "Pragati Nivedana", will be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad city on Sunday. These are images from Saturday night where preparations were in full swing. TRS has turned the city and outskirts pink by putting up billboards, flags and posters.
12:16 (IST)
TRS supporters reach rally venue
Large number of TRS supporters have started teaching the venue on tractors.
Image courtesy: TRS media cell
12:16 (IST)
Over 20,000 policemen deployed
More than 20,000 policemen have been deployed at the rally venue. According to the police, around 1 lakh people may attend the rally.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
12:13 (IST)
Congress objects to use of public transport to ferry TRS workers to rally
The Telangana Congress has raised its objection on the use of public transport for ferrying party workers to the venue spot. "This is an abuse of the state machinery for party purpose. Commuters are left with no options," Congress said.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
12:07 (IST)
TRS party cadre on their way to the venue
According to KCR's son KT Rama Rao, TRS has 47 lakh members and if half of them turn up, the meet would be a huge success. TRS leaders are mobilising people for the meet from across the state.
Image courtesy: TRS media cell