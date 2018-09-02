TRS rally latest updates: Following the Telangana Cabinet meet, ministers are set to leave for the rally after lunch while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will leave at 5.30 pm. He will deliver his speech from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Following the Cabinet meeting, TRS leaders Etela Rajender and Harish Rao announced the new measures taken during the meet, but remained mum about whether the state will opt for early Assembly polls or not.

After overnight downpour, it has begun raining at the rally venue. People are covering their heads with newspapers due to the rain. Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the Telangana Cabinet is underway amid talks that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to dissolve the state Assembly to go for early polls.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has reached the Secretariat and the Cabinet meeting has begun. The Cabinet may pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly and recommend this to Governor ESL Narasimhan. If the Election Commission agrees, the polls may be held in December along with the elections in three other states.

Ahead of the massive rally in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said the turnout for the rally will be something people will remember for a very long time. "It is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," he said.

In what is touted to be a clear indication of Telangana holding early Assembly elections this year, a special summary revision of all electoral rolls in the 199 constituencies was ordered across the state on Saturday.

Telagana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take "key decisions" at the Cabinet meeting which is likely to begin at 2 pm and announce them at the rally later in the evening. The TRS rally, "Pragati Nivedana", will be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad city on Sunday.

Even as overnight showers battered the the venue of the TRS mega rally, scheduled to take place today in the outskirts of Hyderabad, all eyes are on the state Cabinet meeting that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called at 1 pm Sunday.

With speculations about Telangana going for early polls gaining ground, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is expected to take a decision regarding the early dissolution of the state Assembly at the Cabinet meet, which has been called ahead of the party's public meeting, billed as the mother of all rallies.

For last few weeks, Rao had been dropping hints of Assembly elections being advanced. He has already declared that the party will announce the candidates in September.

The state unit of Congress, however, said that KCR is going for early elections as a "last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the "rising Congress wave".

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has failed to fulfil a single major election promise.

KCR is known to go for early polls

KCR is keen to advance the Assembly polls by six months to avoid simultaneous elections to the Assembly and the Parliament.

His two meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August further added to the speculation.

KCR's son and cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said the chief minister would take a final decision on early polls. Rama Rao, who is number two in the party and the government, is confident of TRS retaining power whenever the elections are held as the party enjoys full support of the people.

Titled "Pragati Nivedana", the meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts is expected to attract 25 lakh people. Rama Rao claims that this will be the biggest political rally in the country.

According to him, TRS has 47 lakh members and if half of them turn up, the meet would be a huge success. TRS leaders are mobilising people for the meet from across the state.

Arrangements were in full swing for the meeting amid allegations by the Congress and other opposition parties that TRS was misusing official machinery. They asked TRS to explain the source of funds for the event.

The massive mobilisation of people is expected to hit the traffic on Outer Ring Road (ORR) as thousands of vehicles will be heading towards the venue from different entry points along ORR. Rama Rao has suggested to people not attending the meeting to stay indoors.

Hyderabad High Court, while rejecting a petition to bar the meet, directed the organisers to ensure that inconvenience to public is minimised.

TRS has turned the city and outskirts pink by putting up billboards, flags and posters.

