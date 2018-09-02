TRS rally latest updates: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has reached the Secretariat and the Cabinet meeting has begun. The Cabinet may pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly and recommend this to Governor ESL Narasimhan. If the Election Commission agrees, the polls may be held in December along with the elections in three other states.
Ahead of the massive rally in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said the turnout for the rally will be something people will remember for a very long time. "It is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," he said.
In what is touted to be a clear indication of Telangana holding early Assembly elections this year, a special summary revision of all electoral rolls in the 199 constituencies was ordered across the state on Saturday.
Telagana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take "key decisions" at the Cabinet meeting which is likely to begin at 2 pm and announce them at the rally later in the evening. The TRS rally, "Pragati Nivedana", will be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad city on Sunday.
Even as overnight showers battered the the venue of the TRS mega rally, scheduled to take place today in the outskirts of Hyderabad, all eyes are on the state Cabinet meeting that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called at 1 pm Sunday.
With speculations about Telangana going for early polls gaining ground, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is expected to take a decision regarding the early dissolution of the state Assembly at the Cabinet meet, which has been called ahead of the party's public meeting, billed as the mother of all rallies.
Leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take "key decisions" at the Cabinet meeting and announce them at the public meeting on Sunday.
The state Cabinet may pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly and recommend this to Governor ESL Narasimhan. If the Election Commission agrees, the polls may be held in December along with the elections in three other states.
For last few weeks, Rao had been dropping hints of Assembly elections being advanced. He has already declared that the party will announce the candidates in September.
The state unit of Congress, however, said that KCR is going for early elections as a "last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the "rising Congress wave".
State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has failed to fulfil a single major election promise.
KCR is known to go for early polls
KCR is keen to advance the Assembly polls by six months to avoid simultaneous elections to the Assembly and the Parliament.
His two meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August further added to the speculation.
KCR's son and cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said the chief minister would take a final decision on early polls. Rama Rao, who is number two in the party and the government, is confident of TRS retaining power whenever the elections are held as the party enjoys full support of the people.
Titled "Pragati Nivedana", the meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts is expected to attract 25 lakh people. Rama Rao claims that this will be the biggest political rally in the country.
According to him, TRS has 47 lakh members and if half of them turn up, the meet would be a huge success. TRS leaders are mobilising people for the meet from across the state.
Arrangements were in full swing for the meeting amid allegations by the Congress and other opposition parties that TRS was misusing official machinery. They asked TRS to explain the source of funds for the event.
The massive mobilisation of people is expected to hit the traffic on Outer Ring Road (ORR) as thousands of vehicles will be heading towards the venue from different entry points along ORR. Rama Rao has suggested to people not attending the meeting to stay indoors.
Hyderabad High Court, while rejecting a petition to bar the meet, directed the organisers to ensure that inconvenience to public is minimised.
TRS has turned the city and outskirts pink by putting up billboards, flags and posters.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
13:41 (IST)
Local artists perform at rally venue
Local artists with drums can be seen preparing themselves for their performance to keep the party supporters engaged.
13:33 (IST)
Cabinet meeting begins
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has reached the Secretariat and the cabinet meeting has begun.
13:29 (IST)
From Agitator to Administrator
A picture gallery has also been made at the rally venue to inform TRS supporters all the the work done by Telangana chief minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao.
13:24 (IST)
Medical camps set up near rally venue
Health camps have also been set up near the rally venue. It is around 50 metres south to the venue.
13:13 (IST)
Venue is a sea of pink
The venue looks like a pink sea. Large number of female supporters have come wearing pink dresses. The venue has been decorated with pink colour and even hoardings are also in pink.
13:11 (IST)
'Going to be biggest political rally ever held in India'
Ahead of the massive rally in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said the turnout for the rally will be something people will remember for a very long time. "It is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," he said.
13:06 (IST)
KCR announces 35% pay hike for Electricity Department employees
KCR, on Saturday, reportedly announced a 35 percent increase in pay for the employees of the Electricity Department. He also announced other sops and transferred IAS and IPS officers, which is usually done before an election.
13:01 (IST)
KCR depicted as Lord Rama in poster in Ranga Reddy district
Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is depicted as Lord Rama in a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) poster in Ranga Reddy district, ahead of the party's Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha which will be held later on Sunday.
12:57 (IST)
Folk dancers entertain crowd at venue
Folk dancers, local artists have been called to keep the TRS supporters entertained at the rally venue. People are already dancing, singing and enjoying at the rally venue.
12:51 (IST)
'We are like this only', says TRS on massive political rally
"We are like this only," the TRS says when asked whether it was necessary to indulge in such an over-the-top show of strength. The amount being spent to organise the mega event remains a secret. TRS has been referring to its public meetings during the Telangana movement, which saw attendance in several lakhs, but the scale of the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha does not fit with the party's confidence of winning the Telangana Assembly elections for sure.
12:45 (IST)
Cell towers erected, new roads laid at rally venue
Four cell towers have been erected and 16 new roads have been laid out to facilitate cadre movement (at the venue). Although the TRS claims that the gathering will primarily see party workers in attendance, members of women's self-help groups in different towns of Telangana have been asked to participate in the rally to be eligible for sops in the future.
12:41 (IST)
KCR might announce sops up to Rs 60,000cr at public meet
With his eye on advancing the Assembly polls to December in Telangana, The Times of India reported that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce sops of up to Rs 60,000cr during the massive TRS rally on Sunday. As per the report, the chief minister is set to announce a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh to each farmer, monthly stipend to unemployed youths, interim relief to government employees etc.
12:37 (IST)
Revision of electoral rolls ordered ahead of Telangana Cabinet meeting
In what is touted to be a clear indication of Telangana holding early Assembly elections this year, a special summary revision of all electoral rolls in the 199 constituencies was ordered across the state on Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told The Times of India that the process would begin from 1 September itself and be completed by 30 November.
12:33 (IST)
Logistics give away scale of the 'big, fat political event'
For Sunday's event, the ruling party in Telangana has hired 7,300 of the state's 12,000 public buses to ferry its cadre from districts. For two days now, party workers have been travelling from villages on 10,000 tractors to reach the venue by Saturday night.
12:23 (IST)
Cabinet meeting expected to begin at 2 pm
Telagana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take "key decisions" at the Cabinet meeting which is likely to begin at 2 pm and announce them at the rally later in the evening.
12:20 (IST)
More visuals from venue
The TRS rally, "Pragati Nivedana", will be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad city on Sunday. These are images from Saturday night where preparations were in full swing. TRS has turned the city and outskirts pink by putting up billboards, flags and posters.
12:16 (IST)
TRS supporters reach rally venue
Large number of TRS supporters have started teaching the venue on tractors.
12:16 (IST)
Over 20,000 policemen deployed
More than 20,000 policemen have been deployed at the rally venue. According to the police, around 1 lakh people may attend the rally.
12:13 (IST)
Congress objects to use of public transport to ferry TRS workers to rally
The Telangana Congress has raised its objection on the use of public transport for ferrying party workers to the venue spot. "This is an abuse of the state machinery for party purpose. Commuters are left with no options," Congress said.
12:07 (IST)
TRS party cadre on their way to the venue
According to KCR's son KT Rama Rao, TRS has 47 lakh members and if half of them turn up, the meet would be a huge success. TRS leaders are mobilising people for the meet from across the state.
12:04 (IST)
WATCH: Last night visuals of KCR's cutout falling due to heavy rains
11:59 (IST)
25 lakh people expected to attend rally
Titled "Pragati Nivedana", the meeting to be held at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts is expected to attract 25 lakh people. KCR's son and cabinet minister KT Rama Rao claims that this will be the biggest political rally in the country.
11:47 (IST)
KCR may announce dissolution of Assembly to hold early polls
The cabinet may pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly and recommend this to Governor ESL Narasimhan. If the Election Commission agrees, the polls may be held in December along with the elections in three other states.
For last few weeks, Rao had been dropping hints of Assembly elections being advanced. He has already declared that the party will announce the candidates in September.
11:42 (IST)
TRS to hold mega rally today
Amid strong indications of early elections in Telangana, the ruling TRS is all set to hold a massive show of strength on Sunday. Billed as the mother of all rallies, it will be preceded by a meeting of the state cabinet, which is likely to take a decision on the early polls. Leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take "key decisions" at the cabinet meeting and announce them at the public meeting.