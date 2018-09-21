TRS leader Ramesh Rathod joins Congress after being denied ticket for Telangana Assembly polls

Hyderabad: In a shot in the arm for the Congress in Telangana, TRS leader and former MP Ramesh Rathod joined the party Friday.

Rathod, who was denied a ticket by TRS to contest from Khanapur (reserved for ST) for the upcoming Assembly polls, joined Congress in the presence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in charge of party affairs in Telangana, RC Khuntia.

Rathod, a senior leader from Adilabad district, had expressed his displeasure after being denied a ticket by the TRS.

Rathod, who was a politburo member of TDP, had joined TRS in 2017.

He is a former MP from Adilabad. The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on 6 September on the recommendation of the state government, almost nine months ahead of the expiry of its term.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule in the state.