Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday suspended its leader Narsa Reddy for alleged anti-party activities, TRS sources said.

Media reports claimed that Reddy, a former MLA from Gajwel near Medak, was in touch with the Congress.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Telangana on 7 December.

Congress has allied with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) for the assembly polls.