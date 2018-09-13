TRS leader KT Rama Rao takes a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, calls Congress-TDP pre-poll alliance unholy

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR Wednesday slammed the proposed alliance between the Congress and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) for the coming assembly elections in the state as 'unholy', recalling that the regional party was founded by NT Rama Rao to 'bury' the Congress.

"Elections have come and some strange news are appearing. I have seen yesterday... Uttam Kumar Reddy (state Congress president), Chandrababu Naidu (TDP Chief) have come together," Rama Rao, son of Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Taking a dig at Naidu, the TRS leader said the former chief minister, NT Rama Rao had launched the TDP to 'bury' the Congress and the credit for making it a 'junior partner' would go to him.

"The abominable and unholy alliance gave a clear choice to the people between the Congress and TRS in the elections," he claimed.

The Congress, TDP and CPI held preliminary talks on Tuesday on forming a "grand alliance" to take on the TRS in the assembly polls.

Alleging that farmers faced misery during the long rule of Congress and TDP in undivided Andhra Pradesh, KTR said the choice is clear for the people to choose between those who were allegedly anti-farmer and those who are farmer-friendly.

KTR was speaking at a meeting where senior Congress leader KR Suresh Reddy, who had served as Assembly Speaker in undivided Andhra Pradesh, joined the TRS.

Meanwhile, former MLA A Rajender, who had quit the Congress, returned to the party fold on Wednesday in the presence of Uttam Kumar Reddy.