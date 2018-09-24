TRS could misuse official machinery to influence Assembly polls outcome: Telangana Congress president

Hyderabad: Congress in Telangana Sunday alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could misuse official machinery, money and muscle power to conduct large-scale irregularities and influence the outcome of next Assembly polls in the state.

Addressing party workers during a live interaction on social media platforms, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could 'stoop down' to any level to win next elections.

Noting that the next 60 days would be highly crucial for the Congress, Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the party cadre to strive hard to win next elections. "All Congress workers and leaders should be alert and mentally prepared to face any kind of situation. If you are able to reach the masses in the next 60 days and convince them that they were cheated by the KCR-headed government, then the Congress will certainly win next elections," a party release quoted Reddy as saying.

Reddy further noted that Congress workers have two major challenges. They must ensure that the electoral rolls at their polling booth are free from all discrepancies and they should also check the functioning of EVMs from 26 September. Claiming that the election notification was likely to be announced in mid-October and polling could be held in November-end, Reddy said the entire Congress cadre should be geared up to face and win next elections.

The TPCC President reiterated that the next elections would be between 'KCR Family vs People of Telangana'. Listing the poll promises, Reddy said if voted to power, the Congress would construct 2 lakh houses for poor every year. It would also provide Rs 5 lakh to families who want to construct their houses on their own land. He assured that the Public Distribution System (PDS) would be completely revived and all cardholders would be supplied 7 kg of fine rice per individual.

Later, addressing via teleconference, Reddy asked the partymen to stay cautious on various tactics likely to be adopted by TRS leaders in their respective constituencies. "It is a do-or-die election for us. Congress party has granted statehood for Telangana and it is our duty to protect the interests of people of this State even if it costs our lives. Next 60 days are going to decide the future of Telangana and its people. Therefore, prove your loyalty and love for Telangana by ensuring the victory of Congress party by giving a humiliating defeat to TRS," he added.