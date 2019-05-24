Co-presented by


Tripura West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Pratima Bhoumik of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:40:55 IST

Tripura West Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 12,48,550 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,35,976

Female electors: 6,12,574

Assembly Constituencies: Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala, Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur, Majlishpur, Mandaibazar (ST), Takarjala (ST), Pratapgarh (SC), Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati (ST), Charilam (ST), Boxanagar, Nalchar (SC), Sonamura, Dhanpur, Bagma (ST), Salgarh (SC), Radhakishorepur, Matarbari, Kakraban, Rajnagar (SC), Belonia, Santirbazar (ST)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: No

 Results in last four elections: A CPM stronghold since 1996, Samar Chowdhury of the party won the seat in 1999.  In the 2002 bypoll due to his death, Khagen Das won the seat. He retained the seat till 2014 when Sankar Prasad Dutta registered a victory in this constituency.

Demographics: This constituency, which also includes the state capital Agartala, is a mix of rural and urban segments, according to a report in the Economic Times. Sharing an international border with Bangladesh, this constituency is dominated by the Bengali community.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:40:55 IST

