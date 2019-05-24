Tripura West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Pratima Bhoumik of BJP wins

Tripura West Lok Sabha Constituency
Total electors: 12,48,550 (2014 estimates)
Male electors: 6,35,976
Female electors: 6,12,574
Assembly Constituencies: Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala, Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur, Majlishpur, Mandaibazar (ST), Takarjala (ST), Pratapgarh (SC), Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati (ST), Charilam (ST), Boxanagar, Nalchar (SC), Sonamura, Dhanpur, Bagma (ST), Salgarh (SC), Radhakishorepur, Matarbari, Kakraban, Rajnagar (SC), Belonia, Santirbazar (ST)
Reserved: No
Delimitation: No
Demographics: This constituency, which also includes the state capital Agartala, is a mix of rural and urban segments, according to a report in the Economic Times. Sharing an international border with Bangladesh, this constituency is dominated by the Bengali community.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:40:55 IST