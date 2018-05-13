Tripura governor Tathagata Roy calls for peaceful panchayat polls in West Bengal

Kolkata: Tripura governor Tathagata Roy expressed hope that the people of West Bengal will be able to cast their vote peacefully during tomorrow's panchayat polls.

Roy, a former president of the BJP's West Bengal unit and a former member of the BJP's national executive, on the sidelines of an event here, told reporters that people should be allowed to cast vote without difficulty and in conformity.

On 10 May, the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure "free and fair" panchayat elections on 14 May in the state.

The apex court ordered the SEC to ensure that the polls are conducted in "absolute fairness," keeping in view of the concept of "purity of an election in a democracy".

Asked about his views on the polls, Roy said: "I wish the panchayat polls is conducted on Monday as per the directions of Supreme Court and go by the pre-scheduled fixtures".

"We hope the life of no person will be under threat. We hope the vote will be peaceful", he said. Roy made it clear that this was his personal view and not as the governor of another state and refused to further drawn into the issue.

After a protracted legal battle, the panchayat polls will be held tomorrow in West Bengal amid tight security. The panchayat votes will be the last major elections in the state before next year's Lok Sabha polls. Polling will begin at 7 am tomorrow and end at 5 pm. The counting will take place on 17 May.