Tripura East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rebati Tripura of BJP wins

Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 11,40,269 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,81,599

Female electors: 5,58,670

Assembly Constituencies: Ramchandraghat (ST), Khowai, Asharambari (ST), Pramodnagar (ST), Kalayanpur, Krishnapur (ST), Teliamura, Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari (ST), Manu (ST), Sabroom, Ampinagar (ST), Birganj,Raima Valley (ST), Kamalpur, Surma (SC), Salema (ST), Kulai (ST), Chhawmanu (ST), Pabiachhara (SC), Fatikroy, Chandipur, Kailashahar, Kurti, Kadamtala, Dharmanagar, Jubarajnagar, Pencharthal (ST), Pani Sagar, Kanchanpur (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: No

Results in last four elections: Yet another CPM stronghold, Baju Ban Riyan held the seat between 1996 and 2014 before making way for Jitendra Choudhary.

Demographics: The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency is tribal-dominated, with the IPFT playing a major role in influencing the electoral fortunes of the candidates. It is to be noted that the indigenous tribal population of the state, the Tripuris, form over 30 percent of the state population.

