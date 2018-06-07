Tripura Dy CM Jishnu Debbarma slams CPM leader for 'migration' remark, calls allegations baseless

Agartala: There was no food scarcity in the state and no one from Tripura had crossed over to neighbouring Bangladesh in search of food, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma has said, refuting claims of CPI(M) MP Jitendra Chaudhury earlier this month.

It is a false and "baseless allegation" leveled by a CPI(M) leader, Debbarma told reporters on Wednesday.

"Those levelling allegations" against the ruling government should introspect more about their actions. If anyone has any information about people crossing over to Bangladesh for food or job should provide the details to us," he said.

CPI(M) MP Jitendra Chaudhury had claimed on June 3 that indigenous people from interior areas of Dhalai district, 170 km from here, are "migrating to neighbouring Bangladesh in search of job and food".

Chaudhury had also said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)- Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government failed to provide work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) or other centrally sponsored schemes.

Rebutting the CPI(M) MP's allegations, Debbarma said the present government has so far generated four lakh more NREGA men-days in the current fiscal as compared to the same period in the last fiscal.

"A total of 10.34 lakh men-days were generated in the state up to May 2018 in the current financial year as against 6.49 lakh men-days generated over the same period last fiscal.

Of the 10.34 lakh work days, 2.66 lakh have been allotted for Dhalai district alone," Debbarma asserted.

The BJP-IPFT took oath of office on 9 March last ending the 25 year rule of CPI (M) led Left Front.

The deputy CM also said that Tripura has received funds of Rs 132.04 crore from the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) under MGNREGA in current financial year.

The state government also contributed its share of Rs 41.58 crore, he stated.

"If someone is claiming that people were happy with 6.49 lakh work days, but they are unhappy with over 10 lakh men-days, I have nothing to say. It is not fair for a person in a responsible position to make such comments," Chaudhury added.