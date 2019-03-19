Tripura BJP vice-president Subal Bhowmik quits party, likely to join Congress during Rahul Gandhi's rally tomorrow

Tripura BJP vice-president Subal Bhowmil on Tuesday quit the saffron party and is set to join the Congress. For the Lok Sabha election, Bhowmik is likely to be nominated on the Congress ticket from the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

In a letter to the state party president, Bhowmik said, "I humbly intend to submit that some unavoidable circumstances compelled me to relingquish all my position as office bearer of Tripura Pradesh BJP with immediate effect including that of primary membership. Inconvenience, if any, is regretted."

Bhowmik was quoted by The Hindu on Tuesday as saying, "I am joining Congress today. Rahul Gandhiji will announce my candidature from his rally at Khumulwng tomorrow." Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally at the Khumpui Academy ground in the Khumulwng area of the state on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Bhowmik's meeting with Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Manikya came after his decision to leave the BJP. The former BJP leader wrote a post on Facebook only captioned "Enough is enough". "I don’t want to stay in BJP as a burden. Some in the party have said that if I became an MP candidate the government may fall. This government has come to power after a long struggle against the Communist rule and I don’t want it to fall so soon!" he told reporters.

Bhowmik was originally a member of the Congress party and had let the party to join the BJP in 2014, ahead of the last general elections. The former Congress MLA from Sonamura had played a significant role in the saffron party's rise in Tripura, reports said.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.